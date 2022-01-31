Updates From the Future of Jurassic World and More

Another familiar face signs up for the Disney+ Santa Clause revival. Get a creepy glimpse at the new adaptation of The Midwich Cuckoos. Star Trek: Picard’s showrunner teases the futures not told in season two’s time travel twists. Plus, what’s coming on Resident Alien and more. Spoilers, away!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

The Direct has a new synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness confirming the returns of Michael Stühlbarg as Dr. Nicodemus West, and the already-glimpsed-in-the trailer Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer.

In Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams.The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases in U.S. theatres on May 6, 2022

Jurassic World 4

In conversation with /Film, producer Frank Marshall stated Universal is “definitely looking to do more” with the Jurassic World franchise following the release of Dominion.

I think that Dominion’s going to wrap up this trilogy, but we’re not resting on our laurels. We’re going to sit down, and we’re going to see what the future is. We have that wonderful series, Camp Cretaceous, on Netflix. We obviously want to make quality, good movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we’re definitely looking to do more in the Jurassic world.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

A new poster from Bloody-Disgusting has out first look at “Old Man” Leatherface as he appears 50 years after the events of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Photo: Netflix

Uncharted

IMAX has also released an exclusive Uncharted poster.

Level up your #UnchartedMovie experience with select sequences featuring 26% more picture, only in IMAX on February 18. Check out our IMAX exclusive art and score your tickets today: https://t.co/5TQQccNJ0F pic.twitter.com/wn03wiX3Se — IMAX (@IMAX) January 30, 2022

The Other Me

An architect with a rare eye disease discovers he can now visually “see” the true motives of the people around him in the trailer for Giga Agladze’s The Other Me, executive produced by David Lynch.

The Santa Clause: The Series

Elizabeth Mitchell is confirmed to return as Mrs. Clause in the upcoming The Santa Clause sequel series at Disney+. [Deadline]

Extrapolations

Variety also has word Diane Lane, Heather Graham, Murray Bartlett, Yara Shahidi, Ben Harper, Judd Hirsch, Hari Nef and Neska Rose will star in episodes of Extrapolations, the upcoming climate change horror anthology series at Apple. [Variety]

Undisclosed Star Wars Series

Anthony Daniels revealed he’s recorded motion-capture as C-3PO for an undisclosed Star Wars project — presumably the previously announced animated special A Droid Story — on Instagram.

Star Trek: Picard

In a new interview with SFX Magazine (via Screen Rant), showrunner Terry Matalas revealed the second season of Picard will answer why Jean-Luc never married Dr. Beverly Crusher.

It’s a time-travel story and all good time-travel tales are emotional at their core, and speak to something that’s happening with your main character. So we started by asking ourselves the question of season one: how do we deconstruct Captain Picard? What don’t we know about him? Why is he on a vineyard by himself with a dog? Why did he never marry Beverly Crusher and have a family of 10? Those are jumping-off points to answer some of those personal mysteries.

In the same interview, Matalas stated the show’s eventual third season will include “game-changing” Star Trek ideas with “nods to the Kirk movies.”

Not so much in season two. Definitely in season three, there are some game-changing Star Trek universe ideas. Season two, as epic in scope as it is, is an intimate story. There are a few nods to the Kirk movies. I grew up with the original series and the Kirk movies. That’s my Star Trek. So you’ll see a few of those things kind of tie some Star Trek together. And I think Akiva [Goldsman] has constructed a really fascinating and heartbreaking psychological exploration of Picard that no one is expecting.

Peacemaker

This week’s episode of Peacemaker will be its “the wildest yet,” according to James Gunn on Twitter.

Oh no!! Poor Ads! Next week is gonna be the wildest episode yet – I mean… wow, I can’t wait… song over the credits is Dynazty – and I almost used it in #TheSuicideSquad #PeacemakerParty #Peacemaker — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 30, 2022

Resident Alien

Spoiler TV has images from “The Wire,” this week’s episode of Resident Alien. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: Syfy

Photo: Syfy

Photo: Syfy

Photo: Syfy

Astrid and Lilly Save the Universe

Spoiler TV also has photos from “Teeth,” this week’s episode of Astrid and Lilly Save the Universe. More at the link.

Photo: Syfy

Photo: Syfy

Photo: Syfy

The Book of Boba Fett

Boba Fett and company take on the Pykes in a new promo — with zero new footage.

Legacies

Hope is on the rampage in the trailer for Legacies’ February 24 return episode.

The Midwich Cuckoos

Finally, a cosmic event impregnates the women of an English village with evil, alien children in the trailer for Sky’s new adaptation of John Wyndham’s The Midwich Cuckoos.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WCS4v711yckBanner art by Jim Cook

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.