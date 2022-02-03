Updates From Moon Knight, Loki, and More

Halle Berry still has hope she can get her own John Wick spinoff. Legends of Tomorrow recruits a mystery new character for its season finale — who could return for more adventures. Showtime’s Let the Right One In expands its cast. Plus, new looks at Uncharted and Naomi. Spoilers now!

Moonfall

Roland Emmerich revealed he somehow hopes to franchise the upcoming Moonfall (in which Earth’s one and only moon falls from orbit) should the film prove financially successful.

I always kind of said if this movie works, you know, I want to make a part two and three.

John Wick: Chapter 4

During a recent interview with IGN, Halle Berry confirmed Sophia doesn’t appear in John Wick: Chapter 4, but may still receive her own spinoff project.

Sofia’s not in the next John Wick movie. There could possibly be… her own movie. So she might not be in John Wick, but she might be doing her own thingy-thingy.

Batgirl

Batgirl Film News has photos of J.K. Simmons on set as Commissioner Gordon. Click through to have a look.

Uncharted

Tom Holland also shared a new Uncharted poster on Instagram.

Legends of Tomorrow

According to Entertainment Weekly, Donald Faison will play an “unnamed mystery character seeking fame, fortune, and glory” in the seventh season finale of Legends of Tomorrow. The outlet adds the show’s producers “hope this won’t be a one-off cameo and that Faison will return if the CW greenlights an eighth season.”

Let the Right One In

Deadline also reports Željko Ivanek (Damages, Madam Secretary) and Fernanda Andrade (Narcos: Mexico, Sons of Anarchy) have joined the cast of Let the Right One In in recurring roles. Ivanek will play Arthur, “a scientist who is the father of Claire (Grace Gummer) and the former CEO of a once proud but now disgraced pharmaceutical empire” while Andrade joins as Elizabeth, “the spirited wife of Mark (Demián Bichir) and devoted mother of Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez).” The outlet notes Ivanek and Andrade have replaced actors Larry Pine (The Royal Tenenbaums, Alone in the Dark) and Susan Santiago (Charmed, Angel) who have been recast from the pilot.

Loki

Gugu Mbatha-Raw also confirmed Renslayer returns in the second season of Loki during a recent appearance on Good Morning America.

I know there is a season two. know that I’m in it, and that’s about all I can say. I just love Renslayer. I’m so excited to explore her further and I’m so happy that people are really looking forward to the next season.

???? "I know there is a season two… I know that I'm in it…and that's about all I can say!"@gugumbatharaw talks starring in #Loki and confirms she will be in season 2 of the #Marvel series streaming on #DisneyPlus.

Moon Knight

In conversation with Jared Leto for Variety, Oscar Isaac stated that because Moon Knight is a fairly obscure character, the upcoming Disney+ limited series was allowed to make some “very weird decisions.”

I’d never heard of Moon Knight before, and I collected comics when I was younger. I’d heard of Morbius, but I’d never heard of Moon Knight. I don’t know how the process was for you because it’s a feature film, we’re a limited series. There was a lot of room to try stuff because there wasn’t the pressure that we got to make sure we make however many hundreds of millions of dollars on the opening weekend. So we could make it very point-of-view. We could make very weird decisions. At the moment, at least – and I don’t imagine it’s going to go backwards – it feels like that’s where more of the risk is being taken because it can financially.

Naomi

Naomi’s ghost hunting excursion accidentally uncovers a spaceship when she returns for new episodes February 22.

Superman & Lois

Finally, tensions escalate between Superman, Lois and the U.S. army in the trailer for their February 22 return episode, “You’ll Be a Woman, Soon.”

