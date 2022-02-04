Uncharted: Tom Holland Is a Lot Younger than Nathan Drake Is in the Games

The Uncharted movie is almost here, starring Tom Holland as a much younger-looking Nathan Drake with Mark Wahlberg as Sully.

And when we mean much younger, we mean much much younger. Like, look at this sweet angel compared to who he’s playing from the game.

Originally, Mark Wahlberg was cast as Nathan Drake back in 2010, however more than 10 years on and past through the hands of several directors, it looks like Sony’s sweetheart Tom Holland will be playing the protagonist.

I love Tom Holland, but Drake is a bit of a different character to Spider-Man. Drake’s also portrayed as middle-aged, whereas Tom Holland is still quite convincingly a kid. Let’s talk Tom Holland.

Who is Tom Holland, apart from Nathan Drake in Uncharted?

Tom Holland is a bit of a heartthrob, a young actor of only 25 years of age. He’s mostly known for playing Spider-Man, a role he first started playing back in 2016 (he was only 19 at the time). As Spider-Man, he starred in the titular movies Homecoming (2017), Far From Home (2019) and No Way Home (2021), along with Captain America: Civil War (2016) and the last two Avengers movies (Infinity War in 2018 and Endgame in 2019).

His first acting role was back in 2012 in a film called The Impossible. He has also appeared in a range of other movies and voicing roles, but for now, it’s safe to say he’s just getting started.

Now in 2022, he’s swinging from one Sony property to another (yes, Spider-Man is a Sony property) to play Nathan Drake in the upcoming Uncharted movie. This brings us to…

Why is Nathan Drake so young in the Uncharted movie?

It’s a prequel! Apparently. Back in 2017 when Holland was first cast as Nathan Drake, it was announced to serve as a prequel to the rest of the franchise. In 2016, the final main-line Uncharted game came out (A Thief’s End), which very much served as a way to wrap things up, but we never actually got a focused origin story for Nathan Drake (apart from some short scenes in A Thief’s End).

While it has been almost five years since the film was announced to be reworked as a prequel, it certainly looks like this is what we’re getting, with Sully and Chloe (played by Sophia Ali) looking younger as well.

However, while it looks to serve as a prequel, it might be strenuously tied to the games as well. As you might know, the famous plane crash scene from the third game looks to be recreated in the movie. This kind of messes up the whole timeline, but hey, maybe Drake has survived two identical plane crashes. The clip shown below he debuted at Sony’s CES 2022 press conference.

Uncharted movie cast

Tom Holland and his youth will be joined by an ensemble of talented actors in the Uncharted movie. Mark Wahlberg will play Sully, with Sophia Ali playing Chloe Frazer, Tati Gabrielle playing Braddock and Antonio Banderas playing Moncada.

Uncharted release date

After a long, long wait, Uncharted will release on February 17. Unlike some other movies (looking at you, Dune) Australia will get the release of Uncharted on the same date as our U.S. friends.

This article has been updated since it was first published.