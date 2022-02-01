TPG’s Felix Now Offers eSIM

TPG Telecom’s digital-only, budget brand Felix is now offering eSIM technology, with the telco pushing sustainability and ease of use as a way to get you onto this SIM-less SIM card experience.

eSIMs were pinned as a ‘hot new tech’ that was destined to replace the humble SIM card and potentially reshape the telco industry. But until now, it hasn’t been a tech adopted by the smaller telco players.

eSIM stands for electronic SIM or embedded SIM and it’s a rewritable SIM card that’s built directly into your smartphone, smartwatch, tablet or laptop… and cars.

An eSIM never leaves your device, so there’s no need to mess around with finnicky trays or pry off a case. That’s pretty much the appeal. You simply download a “software SIM” from your provider.

eSIM also allows you to use multiple services on the same device, eliminating the need to switch between personal, business or travel SIMs.

As TPG adds: eSIM technology not only simplifies and refines the customer sign up experience, it also eliminates the need for physical plastic SIM cards, meaning less plastic/waste heading into landfill.

TPG estimates that approximately 100 tonnes of CO2 per year would be saved from entering the atmosphere if all Felix customers used an eSIM instead of a traditional plastic SIM card.

“We are on a mission to make it simpler than ever for customers to connect with Felix, and eSIM plays a huge role in that. We think this will be a game-changer for competition and choice for customers and we are thrilled to be able to offer customers the ability to connect to a Felix service in minutes through the Felix app,” Felix general manager Paul Tierney said.

“So, say goodbye plastic SIM cards and hello to simple, award-winning, mobile connectivity with Felix.”

Felix launched in November 2020. It’s TPG’s digital, budget-friendly brand, yes, but it’s also the telco giant’s avenue for testing out sustainability. In its first twelve months of operations, TPG says Felix has achieved a number of significant milestones including becoming Australia’s first telco to be powered by 100 per cent renewable electricity and planting more than 200,000 trees on behalf of its customers.

Felix’s eSIM is available on its one ‘simple plan’, which for $35 a month offers unlimited calls and text, and unlimited data of speeds up to 20Mbps.

Eligible handsets include the iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S21 and Google Pixel 6 devices.