Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve always wanted to jump on the robot vacuum cleaner bandwagon, now’s the perfect chance. This one by iRobot usually sells for a RRP of $999, but thanks to Amazon Australia, its price has been slashed by 50%.

Considering that most robot vacuums around the $500 mark lack quality suctioning power and all of the high-tech features that the more expensive models possess, this deal is a certified bargain. The Roomba e5 sports five times the suction for a deep clean, multi-surface rubber brushes and app-enabled cleaning schedules.

Shop it here for $494 (down from $999).

There’s something ever so classy and nostalgic about owning a record player, even if you’ve never had one before or gazed longingly at your dad’s old vinyl collection.

Nowadays, turntables aren’t as big and bulky as they were in the past. Instead, they’re sleek, portable and Bluetooth-compatible — like this one from Crosley. Not only does it come in a wide range of colours to suit everybody’s aesthetic, but it also sports a headphone jack and built-in full range stereo speakers.

Shop it here for $129 (down from $189).

Let’s call this your smart home starter pack. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is the best in Amazon’s portable streaming device line-up, offering Ultra High Definition. With one, you can watch over 200,000 movies and TV shows from your favourite streaming platforms, including Netflix, Prime Video and more. Meanwhile, the Echo Dot, which is Amazon’s most popular Echo device, can do it all — excellent sound, voice control, play the news or check the weather.

In this special bundle offer, receive the Fire TV Stick 4K Max and 4th generation Echo Dot for 24% off its usual RRP. While the 4K Max Fire Stick is usually sold for $99 and Echo Dot for $79, you can get it now for $139 — saving yourself a solid $44.

Shop the bundle here.

With so many gadgets and gizmos these days, you can never have enough powerpoints or USB ports. That’s why it’s a total lifesaver to invest in a multiple USB charger with at least six ports, like this one by AUTENS.

This powerful USB charger can pump 40 watts of power to eight different devices simultaneously. While most rechargeable devices require you to constantly switch USB cables from their respective plugs, it’s easier to forgo adapters altogether and worry about switching the cables instead. This also means you don’t have to plug a powerboard into another powerboard.

Plus, its intelligent display depicts the charging status of each device from each charging port on screen.

You can shop it here for $48.99 (down from $75.99).

According to Anker, this bestselling pair of wireless earbuds has been tried, tested and recommended by 10 Grammy-Award winning producers. If you ask us, that’s impressive for a pair of wireless earbuds under the threshold of $200.

Equipped with Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture, the Soundcore Liberty 2 is built to emphasise harmonised treble and bass for “jaw-dropping sound”. It also sports up to eight hours of playtime, which is perfect for a full day at work or study.

Shop them here for $129.99 (down from $179.99).

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect device that will allow you to control your home from your smartphone, the Logitech Harmony Hub Universal Remote is exactly what you need.

Dubbed “the world’s most compatible” universal remote, it can control up to eight smart devices, even when placed behind cabinets and from another room.

Get one here for $99 (down from $199).

It’s common knowledge that the further away you travel from your router, the weaker your signal becomes.

When you live in a household of three or more people, and each person owns about 2-3 devices, it’s safe to say that your Wi-Fi router can’t do it all. That’s why having a cluster of mesh routers sprinkled around your home is the best way to combat your internet dead zones.

This three-pack of routers has a coverage range of 4,000-6,000 square feet. It’s easy to set up and can support up to 90 devices at once.

Shop the three-pack here for $159.99 (down from $199.99).

If you want a laptop that’s lightweight but sturdy and will withstand the test of time, then a Dell is your best option. Perfect for study or work, a Dell laptop usually sports a long battery life to get you through a long day.

Our eyes have gone straight to the discount on the Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, which has a grand total of $609 in savings. Not only does it have all of the essential specs you’d look for in a laptop, but it’s also a fantastic price for a 2-in-1.

Check out some of the top laptop deals below:

Here’s some of their best accessory deals:

Shop the full range here.

Whether you’re heading back to school or browsing for a suitable laptop for your child, a Lenovo laptop is a great choice if you want durability on a budget. In particular, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook is a solid choice thanks to its detachable screen, ultra-light keyboard and 15-hour battery life.

Here’s some of the best laptop bargains:

Here are the best tablet deals:

Check out the full range on sale here.

Save on SanDisk internal storage

For those of you hoping to upgrade your camera’s storage capacity, then you’re in luck because Amazon Australia has discounted a few of the best SD cards around. If you’re not sure how much storage you’ll need, consider that you’ll want to start with an SD card of 32GB if you want one that will hold around 1,000 photos.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, this sale could also help you solve your internal storage issues. Switch users know that its 32GB of internal storage doesn’t take long to fill up after downloading just a few open-world RPGs. To combat this popular issue, turn to a micro SD card to give it a solid upgrade.

Some of the best SanDisk SD card deals we’ve tracked down include:

We also spotted these great micro SD card bargains: