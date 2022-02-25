This Transformers and G.I Joe Mash-Up Toy Opens Up a World of Possibilities

Though Hasbro has yet to let the incredibly malleable world of Transformers really shine on the big screen, the opposite is the case on toy shelves. We’ve seen Transformers figures mash-up with Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, Top Gun, and more. Now, the Robots in Disguise are teaming up with their most natural fellow franchise: the real American heroes of G.I. Joe.

The company has just revealed a brand-new Transformers and G.I. Joe mash-up that turns Decepticon leader Megatron into a HISS Tank that can be driven by Cobra operative Baroness. And as awesome as this is in toy form, all it does is make us think: isn’t this the perfect way to breathe new life into both franchises on the big screen? Here are some images.

Image: Hasbro

Image: Hasbro

The set is currently up for preorder on Hasbro Pulse for $US90 ($125). The site also offers a few more details:

Worlds collide in this Transformers-G.I. Joe mash-up pack! The Decepticons and Cobra team up to conquer the world! Baroness and Megatron, disguised as a H.I.S.S. Tank, plan the next Cobra attack. The Megatron H.I.S.S. Tank toy converts from robot to tank mode in 28 steps and comes with G.I. Joe Retro Baroness figure. Both figures feature deco and details based on the worlds of Transformers and G.I. Joe. Includes fusion cannon, backpack, and weapon accessories. Accurate scale to the 1983 H.I.S.S. Tank toy. Display Baroness figure at the turret and in the H.I.S.S. tank vehicle mode. Packaging is inspired by a mash-up of the classic ’80s toys with retro artwork. Baroness toy comes on a card back with file card.

Since this is the Decepticon set, you have to imagine an Autobot set is coming too. Which Joe do you want Optimus Prime to team up with? Whoever it is, I just want him to turn into the USS Flagg and it be like the most massive, ridiculous set ever.