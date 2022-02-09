The World’s First Gamer Nut Butter Is Called Jobbie Pong

If Gamer Girl Bathwater was a marketable item at some point, why not Gamer Nut Butter?

In things-that-are-edible-but-do-not-have-edible-names news, Malaysian peanut butter company Jobbie has cu m come together with PC parts manufacturer Zotac Gaming Malaysia to… release the “world’s first nut butter for gamers”. A product that probably tastes really good, despite the coincidentally crass name.

The gamer nut butter (it doesn’t feel any better the more times I say it) is called “Jobbie Pong”. If we have any Scottish or English readers here right now, you already know where this is going. However, for the unlearned, let me take you to a lovely place called the Urban Dictionary to get an idea of what this name means.

Now, of course, the creators of the Jobbie Pong Gamer Nut Butter did not go into this venture thinking, “I believe that people will want to connect the concept of gamer nut butter to a shit that stinks.” The name Jobbie comes from the combination of the founders’ names – Joseph and Debbie – and Pong comes from the game, Pong. Incredibly innocent, but it remains a bit silly and goofy considering the context.

There’s ample reason to believe that the creators of this nut butter for gamers do NOT want you to go into the experience of eating their product with the expectation that it is not only going to taste like the spunk of some guy that’s been playing DOTA 2 for 14 hours straight, but it’s also going to smell bad like a dookie. Maybe they just hadn’t talked to anybody from the UK, and it probably tastes alright.

According to Danelie Purdue from One Esports:

“This stuff is potent. It tastes really nutty – as peanut butter usually is – but isn’t as sweet as I thought it would be. I was expecting a very sweet and fruity-tasting butter because of the strawberries and blueberries, but that’s not what I got. If anything, I didn’t really taste the fruit bits until I was chewing on them, although the subtle fruity aftertaste from the dehydrated berries was pleasant.”

Jobbie Pong is reportedly supposed to be eaten with a spoon, straight from the jar. However, Purdue admits that Jobbie Pong tastes better on toast. In the end, it seems like a different strokes, different folks situation. While some people will prefer their Jobbie Pong Gamer Nut Butter directly from the source, others might want a charred piece of bread to play as a middle man. Me personally? I prefer organic. Not elaborating.