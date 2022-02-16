The Supreme Airstream Is A Fashion Accessory You Can Shower In

New York-based streetwear brand Supreme has been slapping its bright red logo on clothes and accessories since 1994. Over the years, it has garnered a dedicated following thanks to its regular drops of new products and styles. Now, it’s hoping to add outdoor enthusiasts to its following, as it has created a Supreme-branded Airstream travel trailer.

That’s right, if you’re looking for a caravan that’s both charming but a little gauche, Supreme has the answer.

Based on a single-axle, 6.71 m Airstream travel trailer, the Supreme Airstream is part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection.

On the outside, it keeps the signature Airstream alloy exterior, with added Supreme box logos below the windows. The standard neutral-coloured awning has been replaced by a bright red one that is adorned with the Supreme box logo. Subtle.

Stop! In the name of comfort. (Photo: Supreme)

Inside, the brand has fitted the Airstream with a host of luxuries.

Most notably is the bright red, supreme branded couch in the centre. It’s made from something the brand calls “ultraleather,” a faux leather that is said to be more durable and comfortable than the stuff you peel off a cow.

A 54” by 80” mattress is squeezed into one end of the camper, and the seating area can also be transformed into a second bed for any guests you might have.

In the kitchen area, you’ll find a Moen faucet, convection microwave, stove, sink and a small refrigerator. There’s also a bathroom at the opposite end of the trailer with another Moen faucet, sink, toilet and shower. I think that makes this one of the first fashion accessories you can shower inside. Neat.

There are also a few extra creature comforts in the custom Airstream camper, like a custom flooring, TV, stereo and climate control.

My world is empty without your Supreme ultraleather couch. (Photo: Supreme)

The camper is part of the brand’s spring/summer collection for 2022 and will go on sale on Thursday (February 17th). There’s no word on how many Airstreams Supreme has produced or how much it will cost.

But a similarly-specced camper bought directly from Airstream starts at $US80,000 ($111,056) and a Pottery Barn-branded trailer will set you back $US157,000 ($217,947).

Supreme also hasn’t said whether the owner of this camper will get a set of Supreme box stickers with their order.

So, is this the collaboration we never knew we needed? And how do you rate your chances of running into a Supreme Airstream the next time you hit the campgrounds?