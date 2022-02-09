The Obi-Wan Kenobi Show May Have Cast Another Familiar Animated Face

Get another look at Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger gear in a new Lightyear poster. Dario Argento’s return to giallo gives us a first glimpse at Dark Glasses. Plus, more footage from Netflix’s Cuphead Show, Gumby returns, and what’s coming on Snowpiercer and 4400. Spoilers now!

Gumby

FOX Entertainment has acquired the rights to Gumby from Joseph Clokey, son of the character’s late creator, Art Clokey. According to Comic Book, the company plans to launch both a new animated series (understandable…) and somehow, additional “live-action original content” starring Gumby, Pokey, Prickle, Goo and company.

Halloween Ends

Andi Matichak and Jamie Lee Curtis pose in t-shirts gifted to them by Judi Greer in a new Halloween Ends set photo.

Lightyear

Buzz Lightyear does the patented slow astronaut walk on a new poster from Pixar.

Ready for take-off ????Check out the brand-new poster for Disney and Pixar’s #Lightyear ????‍???? pic.twitter.com/eKWMhhIm5Y — Pixar (@Pixar) February 8, 2022

Dark Glasses

We also have a quick teaser for Dario Argento’s return to giallo, Dark Glasses.

So Cold the River

A journalist profiling an elderly billionaire discovers his fortune is indebted to the supernatural in the trailer for So Cold the River.

The Continental

Supergirl’s Katie McGrath has joined the cast of the upcoming John Wick TV series as The Adjudicator — a character played in Chapter 3 by Asia Kate Dillon. Additionally, Ray McKinnon will play a character named Jenkins, Adam Shapiro has been cast as Lemmy, while Mark Musahi and Marina Mazepa will play a pair of High Table assassins called Hansel & Gretel. [Deadline]

Tom Swift

Deadline reports Ashleigh Murray has joined the cast of the CW’s Tom Swift as Zenzi Fullerton, a woman described as “efficient and effervescent but nobody’s fool. She’s been Tom’s best friend since childhood and considers him family – and she’s one of the few people who can keep up with Tom and read him for filth when necessary.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi

According to a new reports from Bespin Bulletin, Rupert Friend has been cast as Star Wars Rebels’ Grand Inquisitor on the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series at Disney+.

The Book of Boba Fett

Every previously-released character poster collides on a new collage (via Comic Book) hyping today’s Book of Boba Fett finale.

Legacies

KSiteTV also has photos from “The Story of My Life,” the February 24 episode of Legacies. Click through for more.

Star Trek: Discovery

Michael gambles for a powerful weapon in the synopsis for “All In,” this week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery. Dabo!

Following a hunch, Captain Burnham tracks Book to an old haunt from their courier days and gets drawn into a high-stakes competition for a powerful weapon. Written by: Sean Cochran Directed by: Christopher J. Byrne

Snowpiercer



Something’s blocking the track in the trailer for next week’s episode of Snowpiercer.

4400

The first season of 4400 draws to a close in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Present is Prologue.”

The Cuphead Show!

Finally, King Dice calls up the Devil in a new clip from The Cuphead Show! premiering February 18.

