The Foo Fighters’ Horror Comedy Actually Looks Rather Fun, Even Though There’s a Catch

Say the name “Dave Grohl” and you think about rock. Nirvana. Foo Fighters. An all-time legend already and he’s still making music. Along his musical journey, Grohl has also more than dabbled in film, including directing one himself, the documentary Sound City, and appearing in movies such as Bill and Ted Face the Music, Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, and The Muppets. But that was just him. This February, he’s not only starring in a feature film, he’s got his whole band to back him up.

The film is called Studio 666 and it stars Grohl along with his Foo Fighter bandmates Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee. The premise: the Foo Fighters decide to record their landmark 10th album in a creepy old mansion in Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley and quickly realise the place is just a little bit haunted. This movie looks like it could be super fun. Here’s the trailer.

In a new 39 second (!!!) clip released on Tuesday, we see the Foo Fighters frontman strumming away on his guitar when he notices the kitchen sink being suss. Going to inspect it, he’s confronted by something supernatural. Anyway, here it is:

As stated in the trailer, Studio 666 is based on a story by Grohl but is directed by BJ McDonnell (Hatchet III) from a script by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes. And in addition to the Foo Fighters, yes you saw Whitney Cummings, Will Forte and Jeff Garlin in there among others.

All of which means, this is like… a real movie. Not some spoof for an awards show or an extended music video. An actual film. And having the whole Foo Fighters band in it is almost a throwback to the 1960s and 1970s when the biggest bands in the world — the Beatles, the Who, etc. — starred in actual real movies as well as documentaries and concert films. It’s a concept we see so infrequently these days that it almost feels novel. And while the result will almost certainly be a film with six lead actors who can’t act, there’s still something undeniably charming about even the idea of whole Foo Fighters project. We hope it’s fun.

Studio 666 will premiere in theatres only February 25 in the U.S., but there’s a catch with its Aussie release. It will hit cinemas in Australia on February 24 for one week only.

This article was originally published on January 12 and has since been updated.