The CW Reveals New Details About Its Next DC Comics Show

Renfield starts filming, and adds one more member to its cast. HBO’s Last of Us series will tweak the chronology of the games slightly. We’re getting at least two seasons of Halo. Plus, what’s next on Riverdale, Batwoman, and Legends of Tomorrow, and a new look at the next Peacemaker. To me, my spoilers!

Insidious 5



During a recent interview with Screen Rant, Patrick Wilson revealed Insidious 5 begins filming this spring.

Renfield

Production has officially begun on Renfield according to Universal Pictures on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Deadline reports that Bess Rous has joined the cast, playing a character named Caitlyn, a “member of a support group for people in toxic relationships.”

Take Back the Night

A woman starts a media campaign after she’s sexually assaulted by a literal claws-and-fangs monster in the trailer for Take Back the Night.

The Exorcism of God



Elsewhere, a priest gets a second crack at the demon who possessed him eighteen years earlier in the trailer for The Exorcism of God.

Sin Eater

We also have a trailer for Sin Eater, a new folk horror film about the Welsh ritual coming to VOD March 15.

The Last of Us

According to Naughty Dog, HBO’s The Last of Us has changed the year of the Cordyceps outbreak from 2013 to 2003, meaning the series will take place in the year 2023 instead of 2033.

The Man Who Fell to Earth

Deadline reports that Bill Nighy has joined the series, playing an older version of Thomas Newton — the original alien protagonist of the 1963 novel, and played by David Bowie in the 1976 movie — who has been on Earth for over 40 years before he summons Chiwetel Ejiofor’s new protagonist Faraday.

The Flash

Spoiler TV now reports the CW has officially renewed The Flash for a ninth season.

Halo

Likewise, Paramount+ has pre-emptively renewed Halo for a second season ahead of its March 24 premiere. [Spoiler TV]

Chapelwaite

Comic Book additionally reports Chapelwaite has been renewed for a second season at EPIX.

The Winchesters/Gotham Knights

According to Deadline, The CW is moving forward with pilots for both a Supernatural prequel series and Gotham Knights, in which Damian Wayne “forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all framed for killing the Caped Crusader.”

Legends of Tomorrow

Turns out Evil Gideon was not so easily defeated in the trailer for “Too Legit to Quit” — the February 23 episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

Batwoman

Meanwhile, Alice gets a hold of the Joker’s joy buzzer in the trailer for Batwoman’s February 23 return episode, “We’re All Mad Here.”

Riverdale

Riverdale promises to get even nuttier when it returns for new episodes March 20.

Resident Alien

While Harry is busy in jail, Resident Alien celebrates girl’s night in the trailer for next week’s episode.

Peacemaker

Finally, Peacemaker and company set out to kill “the cow,” while the butterflies, White Dragon and Judomaster plan to kill them in the trailer for next week’s episode, “Stop Dragon My Heart Around.”

Banner art by Jim Cook