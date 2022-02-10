Telstra Will Give You a Free Tablet if You Preorder Any Galaxy S22

If you’re looking to get your hands on a Galaxy S22, Telstra has one of the best preorders around. Regardless of whether you’re interested in the standard Galaxy S22, the middle-child Galaxy S22+, or the definitely-not-a-Note Galaxy S22 Ultra, Big T will throw in a free tablet to sweeten the deal.

Naturally, the tablet you’ll get is one of Samsung’s – a Galaxy Tab A8. The Tab A8 is a reasonably new midrange tablet in Samsung’s family, first announced in December last year. The model you’ll get retails for $529, and features a 10.5-inch display, an eight-core processor, 64GB of expandable storage, and a 7,040mAh battery. It also has 4G connectivity if you wanna throw a SIM in it.

Telstra’s preorder offer also includes a free year of Disney+ to go with your new phone.

Lastly, if you’re after a load of data, Telstra is doing a $50 per month credit on its $115 per month plan with 180GB. This brings down the price of the plan to just $65 per month for your first year, saving you $600.

Since Telstra plans are all contract-free, you’re able to swap to a more affordable plan tier after your discount expires for the rest of your phone repayment.

If you’re keen on the offers, these are Telstra’s 24-month Galaxy S22 plans:

These are Telstra’s 24-month Galaxy S22+ plans:

And these are Telstra’s 24-month Galaxy S22 Ultra plans:

Preordering through Telstra still gets you the standard Samsung preorder bonuses. These vary depending on what model you pick.

If preorder the standard S22, you can choose one of the following:

Wireless In-Car Charger

Wireless Charger Trio

Galaxy Buds 2

Preordering the Galaxy S22+ gets you one of these bundles:

Wireless In-Car Charger, 65W Super-fast Wall Charger, and Dual Port Car Charger

Wireless Charger Trio and 65W Super-fast Wall Charger

Galaxy Buds 2 and a Clear Case

And opting for a Galaxy S22 Ultra gets you your pick of one these packs:

Wireless In-Car Charger, 65W Super-fast Wall Charger, Dual Port Car Charger, and a Black Leather Cover

Wireless Charger Trio, 65W Super-fast Wall Charger, and a Black Leather Cover

Galaxy Buds 2, a Clear Case, and a Simpsons-themed Donut Case

Galaxy S22 preorders run until March 3 ahead of a March 4 release date.

Check out the preorder info from Optus and Vodafone for both the S22 and S22+, as well as the S22 Ultra. It’s worth pointing out that if you preorder any of the devices from the Galaxy S22 series on Amazon, you’ll get a free $199 Echo Show 8 (2nd gen) and you’ll be eligible to redeem a bonus gift pack from Samsung (valued up to $337). You can also claim an extra $50 off with the promo code S22PEDN on Amazon.

