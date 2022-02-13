A Running List of the Ads From Super Bowl LVI

It’s Super Bowl Sunday, well, merely Monday morning at 10.30 am for us Aussies, but no matter how you feel about sportsball, what unites all of us are the ads. And boy were there some, um, interesting Super Bowl LVI ads leaked ahead of the game.

Super Bowl LVI starts at 10:30 am AEDT on Monday February 14. The Los Angeles Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals and in Australia, the action from SoFi Stadium in LA can be watched on Seven, ESPN on Foxtel and Kayo.

Streaming from Australia gives us the game, and the half-time show, but it doesn’t give us the ads that companies spend stupid amounts of money on. So here’s a running list of all the good ads from Super Bowl LVI (these are just the ones released ahead of time, or the teasers, but we’ll keep it updated so make sure to check back later for more). One we’re eagerly waiting is the multimillion-dollar Crypto.com ad, because wtf. Anyway.

Super Bowl LVI ads from tech companies

Amazon, Google, U.S. telcos and online booking companies splash the cash this year on Super Bowl LVI ads. Here they are.

Amazon

Leaning into the assumption that Alexa is always listening to you, Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost stars in this Amazon ad that proves Alexa is truly reading your mind (even though they pretend at the end she can’t).

Google Pixel 6

This teaser clip from Google talks through the impact of Real Tone, the Google Pixel 6 camera feature that actually understands skin tone of people that aren’t white. We also get an unreleased song from Lizzo to accompany the stunning shots taken by the Pixel 6. “Everyone deserves to be seen as they truly are”. Fuck yeah, Google, this is one of the better Super Bowl LVI ads.

Boston Dynamics

Spot has never looked cuter. Or more drunk. If there’s one Super Bowl LVI ad you should watch, it’s this one.

T-Mobile

It starts with Queen Dolly telling us all that America has a serious problem (we know) and she really should have stopped there instead of vibing to a 5G phone like it was a puppy at a pound looking for its forever home.

That cute little appearance by Miley at the end? We got u:

This wasn’t exactly the duet I’d have guessed Miley and Dolly would do, luckily their Jolene duet from 2010 exists for a palate cleanser.

AT&T

The first gigillionaire (I think that’s how you’d spell it if it were a word) with average Anna beating out Demi Moore and Mila Kunis as their high school’s most notable alum. “We have a lot in common”. Good Ashton Kutcher joke, AT&T

Verizon

Still on U.S. telcos is Verizon’s The Cable Guy call back. Jim Carey gets ‘suited up’ for something big. Here’s the super short teaser.

Expedia

Ewan McGregor likes stuff. Stuff is good. But he also likes travel.

Booking.com

More travel is the Super Bowl LVI message from Booking.com. But in a meta way ft Idris Elba.

Vroom

Flash mobs are not dead, according to online car-buying platform Vroom, which pays homage to Grease.

Intuit QuickBooks and Mailchimp

It’s got DJ Kahled, karaoke and a cat in a jumper. Which absolutely sells Intuit bringing QuickBooks and Mailchimp together to help your business grow.

If second-hand embarrassment isn’t your thing, then don’t watch.

Turbo Tax

Intuit also has Ted Lasso fans with its Turbo Tax brand.

Greenlight

Overspending on rich people shit returns a moral lesson – we don’t have Greenlight here but that’s OK, their Super Bowl LVI ad features cool gadgets and Ty Burrell.

Rocket Homes/Rocket Mortgage

This online mortgage loan provider also isn’t present down under, but their ad features Barbie and Anna Kendrick so…

Rakuten.com

Online shopping rewards (I think) site Rakuten.com has a go with Game of Thrones and Ted Lasso alum Hannah Waddingham with an obvious call back to Snow White.

BMW

Not traditionally tech, but BMW’s Super Bowl LVI ad belongs in this section. It features Arni as Zeus.

Nissan

If BMW can appear in this section, so can Nissan. Especially when its ad includes, actor and former MMA fighter and pro wrestler Dave Bautista, Eugene Levy, Danai Gurira, Catherine O’Hara and Brie Larson.

The rest of the ads

A lot of these companies/products mean nothing to Aussies, but hey, a Super Bowl LVI ad is a Super Bowl LVI ad, amirite?

Budweiser

Budweiser helps an injured Clydesdale horse get better. There’s also a dog.

Bud Light Seltzer

Bud, again, but this time seltzer ft Guy Fieri.

Busch

More American beer. This time ft Kenny G.

Captain Morgan

This thing features tech: a punch bowl that tells you the Super Bowl LVI score in case it was too hard to look at the TV.

Pepsi

Payton Manning is very happy with his Super Bowl LVI snacks. Which includes Lay’s.

Lay’s

Speaking of Lay’s. There’s money in chips, friends. Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd are prepping for the former’s wedding, eating Lay’s, of course. Oh, there’s also zombies.

Pringles

A simple story, really, man wants Pringles, man gets hand caught in Pringles container, goes through life with a Pringles container on his hand. Beautiful, really.

Doritos

More chippies, this time ft animals dancing to Push after experiencing the Flamin’ Hot Doritos. The a cappella performance we all need this Super Bowl.

Avocados from Mexico

A real company, which I can only assume sells avocados that come from Mexico. But we get ancient Romans tailgating for their own version of a Super Bowl. Now to us, tailgating is the action of a driver driving behind another vehicle while not leaving sufficient distance to stop without causing a collision, but to Americans, it’s a carpark party. Anyway.

Hellmann’s Mayo

Mayo is revolting but this Super Bowl LVI ad features Pete Davidson being tackled by a former NFL player (Jerod Mayo, see what Hellmann’s did there?) in attempt to stop food waste.

Oikos Yogurt

More disgusting food, this time yogurt ft NFL legend Deion Sanders and his son.

Planters

I don’t even know what a Planters is but its Super Bowl LVI ad has Ken Jeong and Joel McHale arguing about how to eat mixed nuts.

Michelob ULTRA

A bowling alley takes advantage of the fact its name is not dissimilar from Super Bowl (Michelob ULTRA Superior Bowl). Somehow they score appearances from Steve Buscemi, Peyton Manning (again) and Serena Williams in their ad and I had no idea how much money was in the bowling alley business.

Planet Fitness

This gym sensation made the bold move of getting Lindsay Lohan on board – discussing her issues without being overly distasteful. Dennis Rodman, Danny Trejo and William Shatner all sign up for this Super Bowl LVI ad.

Irish Spring

Apparently these guys sell soap.

A lot of these are teasers, and we’ve definitely missed a lot, so check back throughout the day and we’ll update this list as we get more. Happy Super Bowl LVI, everyone.