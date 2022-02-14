Every New Movie and TV Show Trailer From the 2022 Super Bowl

The 2022 Super Bowl is here and there has been a lot of exciting entertainment in between watching the Rams and the Bengals match. Advertisers and studios pull out the big guns for the Super Bowl and they pay premium money to put their best ads and trailers forward.

Seeing as we don’t get the same advertisements here in Australia it’s easy to miss all the news from the Super Bowl ads. Here’s a list of the latest trailers for new movies and TV shows that aired during the big game. Head over here to catch our post on all the Super Bowl LVI commercials.

Every new trailer that dropped during the Super Bowl LVI

Nope

Just prior to the big game starting Universal Pictures released the first trailer for Jordan Peele’s mysterious new film Nope. The trailer gives us the first real idea of what to expect from the film with Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer and Steven Yeun facing a mysterious supernatural threat in the clouds.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Fans were first treated to a look at Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home, but that trailer had nothing on the Super Bowl one.

The sizzle has some seriously exciting stuff going on from Doctor Strange’s team up with Wanda Maximoff to a tease that Patrick Stewart’s Professor X has entered the MCU.

Moon Knight

Moon Knight is the next big TV show to hit Disney+ from Marvel. The first trailer gave us a taste of the mind-bending supernatural story that Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector is embarking on, but this new teaser gives us an even better look at his vigilante alter ego.

Top Gun: Maverick

Decades in the making Top Gun: Maverick will finally (hopefully) hit screens this May. In anticipation of all the high-octane action we’re sure to experience, Top Gun: Maverick partnered with Porsche for a new Super Bowl spot.

Sonic The Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog was the surprise video game hit from 2020. Now the sequel, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, is going even bigger and better with the introduction of the famous Sonic character Knuckles.

Jurassic World Dominion

Dinosaurs are roaming the Earth once again in Jurassic World Dominion which caps off the trilogy of Jurassic World films by uniting the old cast with the new. Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum all share the spotlight with some dinosaur friends in the Super Bowl trailer.

DC Movies 2022

DC decided to tease all its upcoming 2022 films in one neat trailer for the Super Bowl. New footage from The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is included in this new spot.

Netflix 2022 Super Bowl Trailer

It’s no secret that Netflix has a massive slate of films coming our way in 2022. The streaming service decided to highlight that in its 2022 Super Bowl spot, touting a new film every week. A chunk of footage from the trailer went to Ryan Reynolds’ The Adam Project.

The Lost City

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum’s new action-comedy The Lost City gained a new spot from the big game. The movie stars Bullock as a famous adventure author who is kidnapped by a billionaire who hopes she will be able to lead him to the secret treasure trove depicted in her novel.

We’ll keep this post updated as more new trailers and TV spots from the Super Bowl ads are made available. While you wait, why not check out all the sci-fi, horror and fantasy films coming our way this year.