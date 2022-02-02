Sun-Man and the Rulers of the Sun Are Back for Real

Sun-Man the hero has a pretty wild origin story, but Sun-Man the action figure’s origin story is better. After her three-year-old son Menelik told her he couldn’t be a superhero because he was Black, Yla Eason created Sun-Man and the Rulers of the Sun, a group of multi-ethnic heroes whose toys were bestsellers in the ‘80s. Now, after a brief appearance by Sun-Man as a Mattel online exclusive last year, he and his fellow Rulers of the Sun are officially joining the Masters of the Universe toyline. Sun-Man has just gone on pre-order now, and other Rulers should become available early this year. Check ‘em out!

Rulers of the Sun

Image: Mattel/Olmec Toys

Clockwise from the top: Pig-Head, Sun-Man (flat-top version), Digitino, Sun-Man, and Space Sumo. Since there’s no individual photo of Space Sumo, you might as well know now that he’s actually Chinese, but also a telekinetic ninja.

Sun-Man

Image: Mattel/Olmec Toys

Sun-Man was, in reality, an ancient Egyptian prince who was renown for his kindness and fairness to his people. The sun chose him as its champion, and sent a fairy down to grant him immortality, a magic sword, and these powers as per his classic packaging: “His magical melanin skin gave him unequaled, unlimited, and special super strength. Sun-Man’s skin could not be cut, burned, bruised, broken, pierced, stabbed, ripped, or removed, so Pig-Head the evil wart, was plotting to smoke-out Sun-Man. He wanted to see if he could weaken Sun-Man’s powerful skin through the smoke from the drugs Pig-Head had just cooked up. But Sun-Man flies free, protecting the right for the Galaxy-Trefixa to exist in peace. His rap is clear: ‘Pig-Head listen, you’re bad luck. You won’t win, so just give up. Sun-Man is on the scene to stay. My good powers shall rule all the way! The Battle has just begun…’”

Digitino

Image: Mattel/Olmec Toys

Digitino is quite literally a computer wizard, having undergone an experiment to computerize half his brain. That’s when the Mesoamerican god Quetzalcoatl appeared before him, and said, “Take this key staff and breast plate. For you now have the power to key into the history of life. Our computer brain’s knowledge will enable you to quickly solve any problem that confronts you. When held upwards, the key staff will recharge your digital breastplate. This will allow you to intercept any data you desire. You are tuned into the year 2017. It is the dimension that I come from. It is where your source of strength lies. The vast knowledge of the galaxy is now yours.”

Pig-Head

Image: Mattel/Olmec Toys

Spoilers, but Pig-Head here is Sun-Man and the Rulers of the Sun’s main antagonist. He’s actually an evil prince from the House of Sadus, who “spread despair among his workers,” “used his wealth to build torturous chambers in which to punish to punish those who did not obey him,” and lived “with one burning desire — to bring dishonor and shame to all those who live among him.” Talk about #lifegoals.

Retro Packaging

Image: Mattel/Olmec Toys

Sun-Man and his pals are coming to the Masters of the Universe: Origins line, which means strives for the classic look of the action figures as they were produced in the ‘80s (and packaged), but with improved articulation. However, Sun-Man will also eventually be joining the Masters of the Universe: Masterverse toyline, which should give the Rulers of the Sun some improved sculpts.