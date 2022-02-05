Spider-Verse Director Peter Ramsey’s Next Film is All About Vampires and Noir

The critical and commercial success of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn’t just leading to another follow up, it’s helping one of its directors get their next big project off the ground. While co-director Peter Ramsey is still on hand for both Across the Spider-Verse and its 2023 sequel as an executive producer, his next directorial project (well, one of them) is leaving behind animation entirely.

Ramsey’s next film to be helmed will be a live action “social thriller” currently known as Blood Count. The setup sounds pretty fun: it’s 1950s Los Angeles, but with vampires thrown in for just a little extra good measure. With how well vampires can be slotted into just about any scenario, it should be a pretty good time with the right cast attached to it. Paramount picked up the rights to Ramsey’s spec script, which is said to be partially based on the life of his jazz musician father. Producing the film will be SpringHill, Lebron James and Maverick Carter’s production company currently heading up an adaptation of Jerry Craft’s 2019 graphic novel, New Kid.

Though Ramsey first got his start as a storyboard artist for Nightmare on Elm Street 5 in 1989, animation is perhaps what he’s best known for. He became a storyboard artist for Dreamworks’ Shrek the Third and Shrek the Halls, eventually working his way up and making his directorial debut with a holiday special for Monsters vs. Aliens. Other than Spider-Verse, the film most of us will associate him with is perhaps 2012’s very underrated Rise of the Guardians, based on the children’s book series by William Joyce. Ramsey directed another of Joyce’s books: Lost Ollie, based on the author’s 2016 book Ollie’s Odyssey, which is set to debut as a TV show for Netflix later this year.

At this time, Blood Count is in the early stages of development, and it’s not the only film that Ramsey has on his docket. Another live action film he’s got in the works is the biopic Love in Vain, which focuses on the Blues pioneer Robert Johnson. (Like Blood Count, this one is also at Paramount.) Whichever film releases first will serve as his first live action feature film he’s directed.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.