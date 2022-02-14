Got a Space Tech Idea? You Can Now Incubate It at Australia’s Space Industry Hub

The National Space Industry Hub has launched in Sydney, aiming to facilitate growth in Australia’s space tech industry.

Officially launched on Friday, the National Space Industry Hub is a part of Sydney’s Tech Central Precinct in Central Sydney. It’ll allow for in-resident businesses to exist, collaborate and will be a place for space tech businesses to congregate. It’s part of a larger plan to kick off the NSW space program.

The first residents of the space hub will be the Space Industry Association of Australia, the NSW Space Research Network and the NSW Node of the SmartSat Cooperative Research Centre.

“These organisations bring together industry, universities and researchers to ensure we continue to have the strongest space capability in Australia,” says Stuart Ayres, the NSW government Minister for Enterprise, Investment and Trade.

The hub was launched by Cicada Innovations (in collaboration with the NSW government), a startup incubator that supports complex tech innovations to validate, commercialise and scale high impact technology internationally. Partnered with four major Australian universities (ANU, UNSW, USYD and UTS) Cicada Innovations is focused on bringing the best and brightest together.

Originally the space hub was announced back in July 2021, so it’s great to see that it has finally launched with a $1.4 million investment.

What can you expect in the Space Hub? Well, it’s not a launchpad for space missions, nor is it a museum, mission-control room or showroom for space tech. It’s a physical space for resources, mentoring and making connections within the space tech and research field. Basically, if you have a space-tech idea worth commercialising, this place facilitates and incubates your business.

“NSW is a fantastic place to build a Space venture. We’re surrounded by experience, talent, capital and the community to support space entrepreneurs on their journey,” says Sally-Ann Williams, the CEO of Cicada Innovations.

“Our community is a melting pot for entrepreneurs, scientists, businesses, and industry. By connecting entrepreneurs, policymakers and researchers, we can help make Australia a leader in space innovation, while developing the advanced science that will create a more sustainable and prosperous future.”

Cicada innovations will be offering several training courses for interested participants, including one exploring foundational knowledge on commercialising space technology for researchers, engineers and entrepreneurs.

Other courses include workshops for researchers and entrepreneurs looking to test and validate their space tech ideas and a six-month coaching program for space entrepreneurs looking to accelerate their ventures.

“NSW already has an incredible depth of talent in the space industry however we need to continue to grow this pipeline to ensure the industry thrives,” added Alister Henskens, the NSW government Minister for Science, Innovation and Technology and the Minister for Skills and Training.

Space is the place, you’re hearing it more and more.