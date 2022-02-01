Let Sonic and Friends Explain Why NFTs Are an Eggman-level Scam

This is not a story about Sonic NFTs. This is a story about how Sonic hates NFTs. Don’t even bring them up near him. He’ll get very upset. How do we know? Because the unthinkable has happened: Knuckles got suckered on an NFT scam.

Twitter user TurboJehtt has created a Sonic Adventure fan video in which Sonic and Tails try to explain to their dimwit friend Knuckles why buying into NFTs is a bad idea. As the three of them attempt to break into Eggman’s crypto mining facility, Knuckles reveals his terrible financial decision.

What NFT did Knuckles buy, exactly? “I bought an NFT of the Master Emerald to prove I own it,” he intones.

“You knucklehead!” Sonic instantly retorts, as Tails patiently explains why Knuckles has made a bad move. Knuckles’ new NFT doesn’t really convey ownership of anything, even the image his token displays.

Knuckles’ predicament only worsens when he reveals he bought the NFT at the urging of a Twitter account called Eggtherium.eth. “But it’s in the Blockchain!” he repeatedly protests, his desperation growing by the second.

This, I suppose, is what educational videos look like in 2022. Knuckles has become the latest victim of an obvious scam. It goes without saying, but he’s a dummy for taking financial advice from a Twitter account that is a) plainly an Eggman sockpuppet, and b) clearly stands to benefit from purchase. Scams like these are, sadly, very common in the crypto sphere. Over the weekend, a company creating (unofficial) Minecraft NFTs sold A$2 million in tokens before deleting the lot and vanishing off the face of the earth.

With the games industry taking a greater and greater interest in cryptocurrency and “play-to-earn” design, our expectation is to see more beloved mascots shilling the technology before long.

Sonic and Tails are doing the right thing here. Friends don’t let friends buy NFTs.