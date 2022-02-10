Shudder Announces a Queer Horror Series (and Renews Creepshow!)

Good news for horror fans: at today’s ongoing Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour, AMC Networks announced that spooky-centric streamer Shudder — already our go-to for new international horror, as well as some of our favourite classics — will debut a new limited series focusing on queer horror, in the vein of its excellent prior doc Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror.

The new series is titled Queer for Fear: A History of Queer Horror; it will run four episodes and be produced by Bryan Fuller (Hannibal, Pushing Daisies, the only good season of American Gods).

Get ready for Queer for Fear: The History of Queer Horror, a four-part docu-series from executive producer @BryanFuller coming later this year. #TCA22 pic.twitter.com/6lMxsM9e2d — Shudder (@Shudder) February 10, 2022

Shudder also had some news to share in terms of renewals: doc series Cursed Films, anthology Slasher (the new season, titled Slasher: Ripper, will star Will & Grace’s Eric McCormack), and fan favourite Creepshow will all be returning. It’ll be season four for Greg Nicotero’s Creepshow, an anthology series inspired by the cult-beloved George A. Romero and Stephen King anthology film.

Deadline had a few more details on the new season of Slasher, by the way: “The series, which has been renewed for its fifth season, is heading back in time to the late 19th century — there’s a killer stalking the mean streets, but instead of targeting the poor and downtrodden like Jack the Ripper, the Widow is meting out justice against the rich and powerful. The only person standing in the way of this killer is the newly promoted detective, Kenneth Rijkers, whose ironclad belief in justice may wind up being yet another victim. McCormack will play Basil Garvey, a charismatic tycoon whose success is only rivaled by his ruthlessness, as he oversees a city on the cusp of a new century, and a social upheaval that will see its streets run red with blood.”

No word on when we might see any of these on Shudder, other than later this year. Which are you most excited about?

