You Can Shift Your Spotify Playlists to Other Music Streaming Services, Here’s How

If you’re wanting to ditch Spotify and take your music/podcast data elsewhere, but don’t want to lose that playlist with 200 songs, never fear, there’s a way to port your favourite tracks over to other music streaming services.

Switching streaming services can be daunting, honestly, they get to know you so well. But pulling your playlists over can make that process a little easier. One thing to note, however, just like TV/movie streaming services, some things on Spotify won’t be available elsewhere. Like The Joe Rogan Experience.

You need to download a third-party app – for our explainer, we’re using SongShift, but Free Your Music and Soundiiz are both good options.

Here’s how to shift playlists from Spotify:

Download and launch SongShift Tap which services you subscribe to, for this example, we’ll start with Spotify



Enter your credentials Hit Log In and agree to the terms (which basically say they’re accessing your data) Then, sign into the service you wish to port your playlists over to (SongShift supports Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Discogs, HypeMachine, LastFM, Napster, Pandora, Qubuz, Tidal and YouTube) Then hit Continue Now, select Get Started Select the + icon, top right Tap Setup Source and select the Spotify logo This will populate your playlists, so select which one/s you want to move, then select Done up the top right Hit the icon of your preferred location (we’re using Apple Music) then Continue



Once you’re done, select I’m Finished and it should start processing the move Go for a walk to a café and get yourself a coffee, or take your dog for a 5km hike because this takes a lonnnnng time Then, it should say Ready for Review, so tap that and you’ll be taken to the Match Review screen

It will list first the Failed Matches and you can either Ignore or try again by selecting Re-Match If there’s no match, this could simply be because that song isn’t available on your new streaming service If everything else matched, hit Confirm Matches



The shift will then begin, but once done, tap Continue Head to Apple Music (or your choice of app) and select Library Your playlist should now be there, complete with the name (and emoji) you gave your playlist in Spotify.



Spotify alternatives

If you don’t yet have another music streaming account, here are some Spotify alternatives and pricing.

Apple Music – an Individual Plan will set you back $11.99 per month after a three-month free trial. The Apple Music Family Plan, which allows you to share your account with up to five people and gives each member a personal account, is $17.99 per month. Apple Music Student Plan is $5.99 per month and the new Voice Plan will cost $5.99 per month.

Amazon Music Unlimited – after a 30-day free trial, Amazon Music Unlimited will set you back $11.99 a month.

Deezer – Deezer will also give you one month free, then its Premium tier will cost you $12.99 a month. For Deezer Family, you'll also get a free 30 days, before the monthly cost will shoot up to $19.99.

Tidal – for $11.99 a month, you can get Tidal Premium. This jumps to $17.99 a month for Tidal HiFi and $23.99 a month for Tidal HiFi Plus. Tidal Family Premium costs $17.99 a month and includes up to six family members and students will pay $5.99 a month for Tidal Student Premium, $8.99 for Tidal Student HiFi and $11.99 for Tidal Student HiFi Plus.

YouTube Music – an individual plan costs $11.99 a month and the family plan costs $17.99 a month for up to six family members. YouTube Music Premium for students is only $5.99 a month.

Happy Spotify playlist-shifting, folks.