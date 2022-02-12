See The Mandalorian’s Greatest Guest Stars Come to Life in Star Wars’ Next Art Book

For better or worse, The Mandalorian season two rapidly expanded Din Djarin and Grogu’s world, thrusting them onto a path that saw them meet everyone from fellow Mandalorians to almighty Jedi. Now, the season’s official art book is on the way, and Gizmodo has your exclusive look inside as to how some of these surprising stars were brought to life.

Out next week from Abrams Books, The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two) sees author Phil Szostak return to the world of Star Wars artbooks for an in-depth look at how the sophomore season of The Mandalorian got made. It features interviews with the crew, including producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni as well as the creatives responsible for bring to life every detail of the Star Wars galaxy, and brings insight to the process for developing Din Djarin and the artist formerly known as Baby Yoda’s journey across the galaxy, setting the stage for surprising encounters and a touching — and now we know, thankfully brief — separation between Mandalorian and Foundling. The book also includes a foreword by Lucasfilm art icon Doug Chiang, who also designed brand new art of Din and Grogu for the book’s cover:

Image: Abrams Books/Lucasfilm

But it’s not all shiny beskar and cute babies. The Mandalorian season two charted the return of several figures from Star Wars’ past, from the books, animated shows, and movies alike — culminating of course in the biggest secret of all, the fabled return of Luke Skywalker, Jedi Knight. Click through for an exclusive look at the art that envisioned the return of Aftermath’s Cobb Vanth, Clone Wars and Rebels’ Ahsoka Tano, and a certain Jedi legend… giving us a peculiar glimpse into a world that could’ve been.

Now *This* Is Podracing

Art by Ryan Church. From The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two) courtesy of Lucasfilm (Image: Abrams Books/Lucasfilm)

New Man, Old Mask

Art by Doug Chiang. From The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two) courtesy of Lucasfilm (Image: Abrams Books/Lucasfilm)

Fireside Chat

Art by Erik Tiemens. From The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two) courtesy of Lucasfilm (Image: Abrams Books/Lucasfilm)

You’ll Have Someone’s Eye Out With That

Art by Christian Alzmann. From The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two) courtesy of Lucasfilm (Image: Abrams Books/Lucasfilm)

A Jedi Reunion

Art by Brian Matyas. From The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two) courtesy of Lucasfilm (Image: Abrams Books/Lucasfilm)

Duel in the Mists

Art by Brian Matyas. From The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two) courtesy of Lucasfilm (Image: Abrams Books/Lucasfilm)

Jedi No More

Art by Uwandi and Shawna Trpcic. From The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two) courtesy of Lucasfilm (Image: Abrams Books/Lucasfilm)

Rooftop Chase

Art by Brian Matyas. From The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two) courtesy of Lucasfilm (Image: Abrams Books/Lucasfilm)

Return of the Jedi

Art by Christian Alzmann. From The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two) courtesy of Lucasfilm (Image: Abrams Books/Lucasfilm)

As we learned in the Disney+ behind-the-scenes special Disney Gallery, the arrival of Luke Skywalker in the season finale of Mandalorian’s second season was a top secret project very few knew the truth of — that included the series’ concept art team, who were instead told, as the original scripts even said, that the Jedi who would come to the rescue of Din and his allies was none other than Prequels and Clone Wars icon — and certain favourite of Dave Filoni — Plo Koon. Despite the fact Plo seemingly perished in Revenge of the Sith, artists had no choice but to soldier on, doing concept work for a character who was ultimately a cover for a much larger surprise… even if this art depicts a fascinating glimpse of what could’ve been for diehard Prequel Trilogy fans.

Legend of the Clone War

Art by Brian Matyas. From The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two) courtesy of Lucasfilm (Image: Abrams Books/Lucasfilm)

The Art of Star Wars: The Mandalorian (Season Two) is available starting February 15, and can be pre-ordered here.