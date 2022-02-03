Scream 6 Is Officially a Go From the Team Behind Scream 5

It’s official. A second Scream 2 is coming to a theatre near you. Paramount and Spyglass just announced that the directing and writing teams behind the brand new Scream are all returning for a sequel. That’ll make it the sixth Scream movie overall, but also a sequel to a film just called Scream so who the heck knows what it’s going to be titled. Scream Too, perhaps?

Whatever the title, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (aka Radio Silence) will once again be directing from a script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. “Working with such a wonderful and talented family of creators — and in the lineage Wes [Craven] and Kevin [Williamson] so expertly built — has been the thrill of a lifetime and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter in the Scream saga to life,” Radio Silence said in a press release.

“Is this real life?” added Vanderbilt and Busick. “Getting to collaborate once again with our friends on the next instalment of the Scream story is more than we could have hoped for. We are overwhelmed that we get to continue to play in the sandbox that Kevin and Wes created. It is, as Ghostface would say, an honour.”

Filming begins this summer. However, there’s no word on which characters might be returning from the fifth film, which is currently in theatres. If you saw it though, you can certainly get a sense based on who survived and who didn’t. Let’s speculate, which means diving into some spoilers.

Since the star of the new Scream, Sam (Melissa Barrera) survived, the best bet would be a continuation of her story. Especially since there’s a very, very large hole in her story that the fifth movie doesn’t cover, and that’s the identity of Sam’s mum. In the film, we learn that Sam is the daughter of the original Ghostface Billy Loomis. Since Billy is, of course, dead, Sam and her sister were raised by their mum. A mum who grew up in Woodsboro, went to school with Sidney, and loved Billy. Mum was in London on business throughout the entire movie so her identity is almost certainly going to be tied into whoever decides to put on the Ghostface mask this time. Plus, the fact the movie leaves both Mindy and Chad (Jasmin Savoy-Brown and Mason Gooding) alive, almost inexplicably, makes it a good bet they’ll be back too and still investigating Woodsboro mysteries with lots of pop culture knowledge.

At least, that’s what we think. It could hypothetically be completely new characters too since the Scream franchise loves a reinvention, but we doubt it. No word on a release date but if filming is this year, we’d imagine sometime next year is likely.

Editor's Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.