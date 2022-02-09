In the early hours of Thursday morning, Samsung dropped a fresh batch of Galaxy S22 phones on us – we got the S22, S22+ and the S22 Ultra. If you’re wanting to get in early to score a new Galaxy S22, you’ve come to the right place for all your preorder info.
This article will break out the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ preorder deals from Telstra, Optus and Vodafone. If you’re after the S22 Ultra, head on over here.
A bit of a TL;DR on these new phones – the camera is truly their selling point. We go into detail on what these things are packing over here, but both Galaxy S22 and S22+ come with a 50MP main camera, 10MP tele-lens and 12MP ultra-wide lens. So yeah, 2022 is starting already with the smartphone camera wars.
Galaxy S22 preorder
Let’s break it down by telco, starting with the preorder info for the Galaxy S22. Please note it may take a little while for these tables to populate (we’re waiting on the telcos to publish all the detail at their end).
Telstra
Telstra 24-month Galaxy S22 plans (128GB)
Telstra 36-month Galaxy S22 plans (128GB)
Telstra 24-month Galaxy S22 plans (256GB)
Telstra 36-month Galaxy S22 plans (256GB)
Optus
Optus 24-month Galaxy S22 plans (128GB)
Optus 36-month Galaxy S22 plans (128GB)
Optus 24-month Galaxy S22 plans (256GB)
Optus 36-month Galaxy S22 plans (256GB)
Vodafone
Vodafone 24-month Galaxy S22 plans (128GB)
Vodafone 36-month Galaxy S22 plans (128GB)
Vodafone 24-month Galaxy S22 plans (256GB)
Vodafone 36-month Galaxy S22 plans (256GB)
And the Galaxy S22+
These are the preorder deals from the same three telcos for the S22+.
Telstra
Telstra 24-month Galaxy S22+ plans (128GB)
Telstra 36-month Galaxy S22+ plans (128GB)
Telstra 24-month Galaxy S22+ plans (256GB)
Telstra 36-month Galaxy S22+ plans (256GB)
Optus
Optus 24-month Galaxy S22+ plans (128GB)
Optus 36-month Galaxy S22+ plans (128GB)
Optus 24-month Galaxy S22+ plans (256GB)
Optus 36-month Galaxy S22+ plans (256GB)
Vodafone
Vodafone 24-month Galaxy S22+ plans (128GB)
Vodafone 36-month Galaxy S22+ plans (128GB)
Vodafone 24-month Galaxy S22+ plans (256GB)
Vodafone 36-month Galaxy S22+ plans (256GB)
What if I buy the Galaxy S22 outright?
From the Samsung website, pricing as follows:
- Galaxy S22 8GB + 128GB model has an RRP of $1,249
- Galaxy S22 8GB + 256GB model has an RRP of $1,349
- Galaxy S22+ 8GB + 128GB model has an RRP of $1,549
- Galaxy S22+ 8GB + 256GB model has an RRP of $1,649