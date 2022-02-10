Amazon Will Chuck In a Free Echo Show 8 With Your Samsung Galaxy S22 Preorder

Another year, another Samsung flagship. Announced early today, we finally have an official release date for Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series. Announced by a strange, anachronistic video involving Netflix’s Bridgerton, the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra are due to ship at the start of March. You can check out Gizmodo Australia‘s reaction and specs breakdown for the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ here, along with the S22 Ultra here. In short, we’re pretty impressed with what the series has to offer.
If you’re someone who prefers to buy their new handsets outright – because you’re maybe Scrooge McDuck rich – you can nab a pretty good bonus gift offer through Amazon Australia. The online retailer will chuck in a free 2nd gen Echo Show 8 (valued at $199) when you preorder any of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 models. You can also nab an extra $50 off an Amazon preorder with the promo code S22PEDN.
You can check out Amazon’s Echo Show 8 preorder offer for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series below:
- Samsung Galaxy S22 (starting from $1,249)
- Samsung Galaxy S22+ (starting from $1,549)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (starting from $1,849)
Similar to the release of its previous handsets, Samsung is offering a bonus gift pack (valued up to $337) when you preorder a phone. There are three gift packs all up – a travel pack, a power pack and an audio pack – and the contents of these bundles vary depending on which model you order. The most basic bundles include a wireless in-car charger, a trio wireless charger or a pair of Galaxy Buds2.
You can check out the details of Samsung’s bonus gift offer here – which is valid if you preorder a Galaxy S22 via Amazon Australia, through Samsung directly or other participating retailers.
If you’re looking to grab the new Samsung handsets on a mobile plan deal, a few Australian telcos have already launched preorder offers. You can check out what Telstra, Optus and Vodafone have to offer for the Galaxy S22 and S22+ here, along with the offers for the S22 Ultra here. Telstra will also chuck in a free Galaxy Tab A8 with your preorder.