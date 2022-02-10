Amazon Will Chuck In a Free Echo Show 8 With Your Samsung Galaxy S22 Preorder

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Another year, another Samsung flagship. Announced early today, we finally have an official release date for Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series. Announced by a strange, anachronistic video involving Netflix’s Bridgerton, the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra are due to ship at the start of March. You can check out Gizmodo Australia‘s reaction and specs breakdown for the Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22+ here, along with the S22 Ultra here. In short, we’re pretty impressed with what the series has to offer.

If you’re someone who prefers to buy their new handsets outright – because you’re maybe Scrooge McDuck rich – you can nab a pretty good bonus gift offer through Amazon Australia. The online retailer will chuck in a free 2nd gen Echo Show 8 (valued at $199) when you preorder any of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 models. You can also nab an extra $50 off an Amazon preorder with the promo code S22PEDN.

You can check out Amazon’s Echo Show 8 preorder offer for the Samsung Galaxy S22 series below:

Similar to the release of its previous handsets, Samsung is offering a bonus gift pack (valued up to $337) when you preorder a phone. There are three gift packs all up – a travel pack, a power pack and an audio pack – and the contents of these bundles vary depending on which model you order. The most basic bundles include a wireless in-car charger, a trio wireless charger or a pair of Galaxy Buds2.

You can check out the details of Samsung’s bonus gift offer here – which is valid if you preorder a Galaxy S22 via Amazon Australia, through Samsung directly or other participating retailers.

If you’re looking to grab the new Samsung handsets on a mobile plan deal, a few Australian telcos have already launched preorder offers. You can check out what Telstra, Optus and Vodafone have to offer for the Galaxy S22 and S22+ here, along with the offers for the S22 Ultra here. Telstra will also chuck in a free Galaxy Tab A8 with your preorder.