Snag an Upgrade While AMD’s 5000 Series CPUs Are Currently on Sale

AMD has always promised quality combined with affordability with its Ryzen processors. When it comes to performance, the brand has always toted that its CPUs can stand toe-to-toe with its competitors (or at least come very close) while offering a lower price tag.

That price tag just got a bit lower, as you can currently grab a pretty decent deal on AMD’s 5000 series of CPUs.

If AMD is a brand that prides itself on value, you can’t really do that much better with these prices for the performance you’ll get. Released back in November 2020, any of these CPUs are a solid investment if you’re building a gaming rig from scratch, or your current CPU is starting to show its age.

In Kotaku Australia’s comparison and review of AMD’s Ryzen 5000 series, here’s what they to say:

For users that have been holding off on an older Intel platform (like 7700K or 8700K-esque chips) or you’ve been sitting on the first-gen Ryzen CPUs for a while, now is definitely a good time to buy in. AMD hasn’t just finally come to the party with more core counts, price and power efficiency — now their architecture is genuinely starting to kick some arse.

Buying new computer parts can be a bit of a waiting game sometimes. While you’re willing to make certain compromises when building or upgrading your rig, there’s always that one specific piece that you’re deadset on having. Unfortunately, that single must-have piece usually comes with a chunky price tag.

While you can just bite the bullet and pay full price, there’s always the chance that the moment you do this is the moment that part goes on sale. If you’ve been hanging out for a good deal on an AMD CPU, this is a great opportunity to pick one up.

While the discount for the Ryzen 9 5900X isn’t huge, the other two deals are pretty great. If you’re on a strict budget, either grabbing the Ryzen 5 5600X for under $400 or saving almost $150 off the 7 5800X will definitely work in your favour.

