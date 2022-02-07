Privacy Commissioner Can Go Ahead With Facebook Legal Action, Federal Court Says

The company formerly known as Facebook has been determined as operating in Australia by the Federal Court, meaning the social media giant had its attempt to dismiss legal action brought against it by the country’s Privacy Commissioner rejected.

That was a little confusing, so here’s the context:

Australian Information Commissioner and Privacy Commissioner Angelene Falk filed proceedings against Facebook Inc and Facebook Ireland in the Federal Court in March 2020. At the time, she alleged Facebook committed serious and/or repeated interferences with privacy in contravention of Australian privacy law.

The Privacy Commissioner subsequently applied for and obtained leave to serve the initiating court documents on Facebook Inc and Facebook Ireland.

However, Facebook said it didn’t operate in Australia (a key part of the OAIC’s argument was the reference to entities “operating in Australia”) and sought an interlocutory action, arguing it had not technically conducted business in Australia, as it serviced U.S. users through Facebook Inc, and international users through Facebook Ireland.

Justice Thawley was satisfied that the Commissioner had established a prima facie case that Facebook Inc was carrying on business in Australia, and was collecting and holding personal information in Australia at the relevant time.

Facebook appealed and this week, its appeal was overruled.

On Monday, the Australian Information Commissioner was granted leave to serve legal documents on the U.S.-based entity.

What was this all over?

These alleged serious and/or repeated interferences with privacy related to that Cambridge Analytica scandal that still plagues the Zuckerberg empire four years later.

The OAIC began investigating the case in April 2018 when it was discovered that Facebook had exposed the personal data of 311,000 Australians to Cambridge Analytica. This information was allegedly sold for political profiling and also used by other third parties. 87 million Facebook users worldwide were affected by the breach.

In launching legal proceedings (nearly two years after the incident) Falk said that Facebook’s default user settings at the time allowed personal information to be exposed so easily.

“We consider the design of the Facebook platform meant that users were unable to exercise reasonable choice and control about how their personal information was disclosed,” she explained.

In initiating legal action against Facebook, the OAIC indicated it would seek financial penalties, which could add up to $1.7 million per breach.