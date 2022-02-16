Peacemaker Gets Renewed for Season 2 to Brutally Make Some More Peace

If you were worried that tomorrow’s Peacemaker finale would be your last chance to see John Cena as the troubled, antiheroic nitwit donning his glossy chrome helmet, I have the best news for you: HBO has already renewed the series for a second season, which will also be entirely written and directed by James Gunn.

There’s not another shred of news about it, other than Gunn is extremely happy to be doing more Peacemaker, which could bode well for a season three or beyond: “Creating Peacemaker has been one of the true highlights of my life, both professionally and otherwise, with John Cena and the incredible creative team around me, as well as our partners at HBO Max. To have something we all love so much be loved by the audience in turn has been a wonderful experience. I can’t wait for folks to see where Team Peacemaker goes in Season Two!”

Without spoiling anything from season one, it’ll be very interesting to see where Gunn will take Peacemaker and the team next. Chris Smith (the character under the helmet and behind the huge arsehole that is his exterior) has actually done some growing up since he was left for dead in The Suicide Squad. He’s revealed a much softer side of himself, he’s managed to make some friends (or at least friendly co-workers), and exorcized a major demon from his past. Oh, and he’s gotten a hug from an eagle. The man’s made some progress, is all I’m saying.

It’ll be interesting to see how much of that progress will survive after the season one finale, airing tomorrow, February 17. Hell, it’ll be interesting to see who survives, period, and manages to make it to season two.

