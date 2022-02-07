OPPO Find X5 Pro Leaks Indicate the Return of the Weird Camera Bump

The OPPO Find X5 Pro has started to leak online, indicating that a release might only be a few weeks away.

Last year, the OPPO Find X3 series of phones (the Pro, Neo and Lite) were released in March and were generally well-received across the board (including by me, who reviewed the Pro and the Neo).

With the Find X5 Pro, it looks like OPPO is skipping the Find X4 series, which makes sense given the number four is considered unlucky in Chinese culture, as it’s often associated with death.

OPPO Find X5 Pro cameras

WinFuture says the phone will include two 50MP cameras and a 13MP camera with 5x hybrid zoom, with two of the cameras sporting Sony IMX766 technology (co-developed with Hasselbald). Three cameras mean the end of the microscope, with MP counts being about the same as the Find X3 Pro (which included two 50MP cameras and one 13MP camera.

The phones sport a “Powered by MariSilicon” marking and a slightly changed-up camera bump, protruding far out from the phone with the chassis forming around it entirely. This is similar to how the Find X3 Pro looked, although it included a microscope. It looks like the microscope is now missing (RIP).

The weird camera bump design made the Find X3 Pro look interesting while also low profile. It looks like it’ll do the same for the X5 Pro. The phone will also, supposedly, come in a Ceramic Black and Ceramic White finish, as leaked images would indicate.

OPPO Find X5 Pro performance

The flagship smartphone of the series (the X5 Pro) will supposedly come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, according to WinFuture. The phone will also come with an Adreno 730 GPU and ColorOS 12.1 (which is based on Android 12). WinFuture also reckons the phone will come with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage without an expansion slot.

It has also been rumoured that the Find X5 Pro will come with a 6.7-inch screen with a 120Hz display and 2K resolution (3216 x 1440).

According to GSMArena, the phone will have a 5,000 mAh battery with charging up to 80W, with support for wireless charging.

OPPO Find X5 price

We can expect the OPPO Find X5 Pro to be one pricey unit, as the OPPO Find X3 Pro was one of the most expensive smartphones on the Australian market when it came out, costing a rough $1,699.

OPPO Find X5 Pro release date

I can wait for OPPO to announce its next line of flagship phones. If we’re getting leaks like this, an announcement must be soon.

The company will likely reveal the OPPO Find X5 series at MWC 2022 (between February 9 and March 4 for Aussies). Considering the approaching release of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, it makes sense to be soon.