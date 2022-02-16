Obi-Wan Kenobi May Have Added Yet Another Familiar Face

There could be more Ready Player One on the way… and more I Am Legend!? Denis Villeneuve offers an update on Dune Part 2‘s schedule. Moon Knight has found the voice of Khonshu. Plus, another new glimpse of The Batman and Netflix’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Spoilers now!

Glorious

According to Deadline, Ryan Kwanten and J.K. Simmons have joined the cast of Glorious, a “supernatural horror movie” in which Kwanten plays “a young man who is spiraling out of control after a bad breakup. His situation worsens after he finds himself locked inside a rest stop bathroom with a mysterious figure (J.K. Simmons) speaking to him from an adjacent stall. As he tries to escape, he realises he is an unwilling player in a situation bigger than he could have imagined.”

The Substance

Deadline also has word Ray Liotta has joined the cast of The Substance, Coralie Fargeat’s upcoming “feminist body horror” film co-starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley.

Oppenheimer

Deadline also reports Jack Quaid has joined the cast of Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer in a currently undisclosed role.

I Am Legend/Where the Wild Things Are/Ready Player One

THR has word Village Roadshow is now “actively developing” new films or TV shows based on I Am Legend, Where the Wild Things Are and Ready Player One.

Dune, Part Two

In conversation with Empire, Dennis Villeneuve confirmed the second half of Dune will begin filming “by the end of summer.”

When you adapt, you have to make bold choices in order for the things to come to life. And I think that was the best way to introduce this world to a wide audience. Now in the second one, I want to have more flexibility, and it will be possible to go a little bit deeper into some of these details. It’s like a chess game. Some new characters will be introduced in the second part and a decision I made very early on was that this first part would be more about Paul Atreides and the Bene Gesserit, and his experience of being in contact for the first time with a different culture. Second part, there will be much more Harkonnen stuff.

Studio 666

Bloody-Disgusting has several new photos from the upcoming Foo Fighters horror movie, Studio 666. Click through to see the rest.

Photo: Open Road Films

Photo: Open Road Films

Photo: Open Road Films

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Director David Blue Garcia personally tees up a new clip from this Friday’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

The Batman

Batman dons a wingsuit in the latest TV spot from China.

Fresh

Sebastian Stan apparently plays a cannibal in the trailer for Fresh, co-starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Jojo T. Gibbs, Andrea Bang, Dayo Okeniyi, Charlotte Le Bon, & Brett Dier.

I Need You Dead!

Elsewhere, a psychedelic drug brings forth monsters in the trailer for I Need You Dead!

Moon Knight

IGN reports F. Murray Abraham will voice Khonshu in the upcoming Moon Knight series at Disney+.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

According to a new report from Making Star Wars, Jimmy Smits will additionally reprise his role as Bail Oragana in the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem

According to Giant Freaking Robot, a new Muppets series starring Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem is now in development at Disney+. The show is said to focus on the band as they’re finally forced to “sit down and record their first studio album” with the help of two human sisters named Hanna and Nora.

National Treasure: The Series

Filming has officially begun on the National Treasure TV series, according to actress Lisette Alexís Gutiérrez on Instagram.

The Umbrella Academy

Netflix has released new character posters for the third season of The Umbrella Academy.

El pronóstico de hoy es un poco de lluvia y estos nuevos pósters de The Umbrella Academy 3. ☂️ pic.twitter.com/sBH7n5SVS4 — Netflix Latinoamérica (@NetflixLAT) February 15, 2022

Riverdale

Comic Book also has a new poster for Riverdale’s March 20th return.

Photo: The CW

Peacemaker

Steve Agee takes you on a tour of the Peacemaker set in a new featurtte.

The Walking Dead

Lastly, AMC has released another teaser for the second part of the Walking Dead’s final season.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kXHFBNyYBQ0Banner art by Jim Cook