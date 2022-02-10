The Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Series Sees the Return of Space Jesus Ewan McGregor

Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi finally has a release date set in stone, announced after The Book of Boba Fett wrapped up last night.

With the show fast approaching and a trailer still absent, there are a few key things that have been confirmed… Including that Obi-Wan totally looks like Space Jesus again.

Obi-Wan Kenobi poster

Disney has released the first official poster for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series, featuring Obi-Wan Kenobi walking on the sands on Tatooine, the two suns in the background, brandishing his lightsaber.

That’s the only poster we’ve got so far and we don’t even have any trailers yet. We suspect trailers will be coming soon, however.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ Day teaser

While there haven’t been any trailers released just yet, this teaser for the series did drop on Disney+ Day, including some concept art and some perspective from both Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan’s actor) and director Deborah Chow.

Obi-Wan Kenobi plot

The plot of the series has been revealed in a broad sense, but obviously we don’t know what episode-to-episode stories are going to look like. Concept art revealed in the above video indicates that the show will take place in environments not restricted to Tatooine and will in fact be wider-ranging than that.

According to the Disney+ listing for Obi-Wan Kenobi, the story will take place 10 years after Revenge of the Sith. This would mean Luke is 10 years old at this time but also means we’ll get a more seasoned portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi, between the events of Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope almost directly.

As per the Disney+ Day teaser, Obi-Wan Kenobi’s focus after the collapse of the republic is on defending Luke Skywalker, who would go on to be the hero of the original trilogy. Considering Luke is the son of Darth Vader, there’s a lot on the line, especially considering Luke is “The Chosen One”.

We actually already got a glimpse of Kenobi doing this in another show, Star Wars Rebels, when Darth Maul posed a threat to Luke. Kenobi wasn’t going to take that.

Originally, Obi-Wan Kenobi was being considered as a spin-off movie, in the same way that Solo: A Star Wars Story and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story were. This, however, never eventuated. Instead, Obi-Wan Kenobi will be a limited series (meaning it’s unlikely to be that long and very unlikely to get a second series).

Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi will rematch in the Disney+ show

Thanks to some concept art revealed in the Disney+ Day teaser, a rematch between Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi has been all but confirmed.

While we know that the likely outcome of the rematch will be both of them living somehow (cause, you know, they go on to die in other ways), it’ll be awesome to see these two fan favourites duke it out for the third time.

Anyway, to tide you over until we see these two characters back in action, here’s their fight from A New Hope reimagined by fans.

Obi-Wan Kenobi cast

The titular role will be played by Ewan McGregor, the actor who played Kenobi in the prequel Star Wars movies (The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones and The Revenge of the Sith).

Joining McGregor will be Hayden Christensen, the actor of Anakin Skywalker cum Darth Vader in the prequel trilogy, who will come back to play the villainous Vader again.

Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, Moses Ingram, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessel and Benny Safdie will all be joining the show as well.

Obi-Wan Kenobi release date

The Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series will be streaming on May 25 on Disney+.