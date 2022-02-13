The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Nope’s First Teaser Has Us Terrified and Loving It

February 14, 2022
Don't look up! (Screenshot: Universal)

Though we still don’t know too much about Nope, the next horror film from writer-director Jordan Peele (writer-director of Get Out and Us; co-writer of Candyman) we do know that we’re dying to see it — and a new trailer, released during the Super Bowl, makes us even more eager to experience its terrors.

Nope stars Daniel Kaluuya — who was also in Peele’s Get Out as well as Marvel’s Black Panther, and recently won an Oscar for Judas and the Black Messiah. He and Keke Palmer (Hustlers) play a pair of ranchers in inland California looking to make it big when suddenly, something begins descending upon their town. After body snatchers in Get Out and Us’ focus on evil doppelgangers, it looks like Nope is going to see Peele tackle aliens of some kind.

The rest of the stellar cast includes Steven Yeun (Minari, Invincible, The Walking Dead), Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria), Brandon Perea (The OA), and Michael Wincott (The Crow). It arrives July 22.

