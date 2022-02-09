Where To See the Nintendo Direct (In Australian Times)

Surprise, there’s a new Nintendo Direct on the way, and we’ve collated all the Australian times so you know when to tune in!

The next Nintendo Direct will be a full-size 40-minute broadcast focused on games launching in the first half of 2022. Among the first-party Ninty titles we know about, Kirby and the Forgotten Land, Advance Wars: Re-Boot Camp, and Triangle Strategy are definitely on the docket. Breath of the Wild 2? We strongly doubt it. Manage your expectations accordingly.

So when is the new Nintendo Direct?

You’ll be able to catch the February 2022 Nintendo Direct in Australia on Thursday, February 10 (today)…

Nice. Where can I see it?

Ninty’s official Twitch and YouTube channels will be the best place Australians can see the new Nintendo Direct. VOD versions will be uploaded after the live broadcast has finished.

What time does the Nintendo Direct start?

See below for each Australian timezone, ranked in order of earliest to latest start. New Zealand friends, we haven’t forgotten you either, check the bottom of the list for kickoff times in NZDT.

Western Australia

6:00 am AWST

Northern Territory

7:30 am ACST

Queensland

8:00 am AEST

South Australia

8:30 am ACDT

ACT, New South Wales, Tasmania, Victoria

9:00 am AEDT

New Zealand

11:00 am NZDT

And there you go. What are you most excited to see at the next Nintendo Direct? Any predictions for surprise announcements or ports? Will Advance Wars actually ship on time? Do you actually think they’ll show Breath of the Wild 2? Share your corkboard-and-string Zelda theories in the comments below.