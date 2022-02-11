The News Of Tomorrow, Today

New Black Adam, The Flash, and Aquaman 2 Footage Debuts In Heroic DC Trailer

Germain Lussier

Published 2 hours ago: February 12, 2022 at 4:12 am
Screenshot: Warner Bros

The biggest movie trailer of the week drops Sunday night during a major sporting event. But that event isn’t the Super Bowl and the trailer isn’t for one movie. It’s for four. w.

DC just released a brand new trailer highlighting its four big superhero movies coming this year: The Batman, Black Adam, The Flash and Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom. All of which we’ve seen brief snippets from already but, here, we get the biggest look yet including first look at Hawkman, Cyclone, Dr. Fate, Atom Smasher and others.

The trailer will debut Sunday night during the Olympics but you don’t have to wait. Dive in now.

