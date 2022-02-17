New Batgirl Set Pictures Tease the Return of Michael Keaton’s Dark Knight

Matt Reeves shuts down the rumours of The Batman’s R-rated potential. The cast of the Barbie movie continues to get weirder. You’ll have to wait a while longer to see HBO’s The Last of Us. Plus, a new teasing look at Netflix’s Sandman. To me, my spoilers!

Carrier

Deadline reports Kate Bosworth, Ron Perlman, and Lin Shaye will star in Carrier, a new horror film from Deep Blue Sea director, Renny Harlin. Though details on the plot are sparse, the film is said to take place shortly after “a mysterious phenomenon leads to mass chaos” across Earth, prompting “a splintering family” to “escape to a small island…but their troubles are only beginning.”

Barbie

Kate McKinnon has joined the cast of Barbie in a currently undisclosed role. [Deadline]

Knock at the Cabin

Deadline also has word Rupert Grint and Nikki Amuka-Bird have joined the cast of M. Night Shyamalan’s mysterious new film, Knock at the Cabin.

Batgirl

Set photos of Michael Keaton back in full bat-costume have hit social media — click through to see more.

The Batman

Speaking of, Matt Reeves recently confirmed to Den of Geek that there will not be a future, unrated version of The Batman. His film was “always going to be a gritty, edgy, noir, thrilling spectacle that was PG-13.”

In my mind, the movie was always going to be a gritty, edgy, noir, thrilling spectacle that was PG-13. That was always what it was, but I always knew that we’d be pushing the limits of what that could be, and so we didn’t really have to cut anything. The promotional materials that you’re seeing, they’re fully reflective of the tone of the movie. There isn’t some special cut of this movie where it’s like, ‘Oh yeah, here’s the R rating that you’ve been desperately wantin. I didn’t have to suddenly start drastically cutting the movie or anything like that. I’m happy we got the rating because I want people to be able to come to see the movie. But as far as people being excited about the tone that they’ve been seeing in the promotion materials, that is totally faithful for the tone of the movie.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Another track from Colin Stetson’s Texas Chainsaw Massacre score is available to stream on YouTube.

A Banquet

IFC has also released a spooky new clip from A Banquet.

You Are Not My Mother

In a reversal, a changeling replaces a young woman’s own mum in the trailer for You Are Not My Mother.

Outsiders

A black man is blamed for his friend’s alien abduction in the trailer for Outsiders, coming to VOD on March 11.

The Last of Us

In conversation with Deadline, HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys confirmed The Last of Us will not be premiere until 2023.

It’s not going to air in 2022, they are still shooting in Canada. I imagine you will see it in 23.

Stranger Things

A new Netflix billboard teases the fourth season of Stranger Things.

Sandman

Empire Magazine has a new photo of Lucienne and Morpheus.

Photo: Netflix

The Time Traveller’s Wife

TV Line has new photos of Rose Leslie and Theo James in HBO’s The Time Traveller’s Wife. Click through for more.

Photo: HBO

Photo: HBO

Photo: HBO

Raised By Wolves

Spoiler TV also has photos from “Control” — the fourth episode of Raised By Wolves’ second season. More at the link.

Photo: HBO Max

Photo: HBO Max

Photo: HBO Max

From

A monstrous grandmother tries her hand at child-snatching in a new clip from this Sunday’s premiere episode of From.

Thermae Romae Novae

Finally, an ancient Roman architect travels forward in time to a modern Japanese bathhouse in the trailer for Thermae Romae Novae, a new series based on Mari Yamazaki’s classic manga coming to Netflix this March.

