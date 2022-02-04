The Batman Lowdown: Who’s Playing Who and How Do They Stack Up

Matt Reeves’ The Batman is made up of an all-star cast, set in a universe entirely separate from the DCEU. But who is playing who?

Because it’s a new universe, the characters you know and love will be played by new actors, separate from the other Batman movies.

Robert Pattinson cast as The Batman’s lead

Robert Pattinson will be playing Batman and Bruce Wayne, being less of a playboy and more a reclusive billionaire. Pattinson joins a long history of actors who have played the bat, this time going for a similar dark vibe to the Nolan films.

You might know Pattinson from Twilight or from the odd indie movie (like The Lighthouse in 2019 and The Rover in 2014). He also showed up in Tenet in 2020.

Paul Dano cast as The Batman’s villain, The Riddler

Paul Dano will be playing the main villain in The Batman, The Riddler (otherwise known as Edward Nashton). Previously, Dano has played parts in Looper (2012) Okja (2017), There Will Be Blood (2007) and Little Miss Sunshine (2006). He’ll be bringing a more grounded Riddler to the role, more focused on Zodiac Killer-style plot than Jim Carey’s zany antics as the previous Riddler actor.

Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman

Playing the thieving antihero Catwoman, known by day as Selina Kyle, is Zoë Kravitz, another big name who previously voice Catwoman in The Lego Batman Movie (2017). She’s also appeared in Mad Max: Fury Road (2015), X-Men: First Class (2011) and as a voice actor in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018).

Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth

Andy Serkis has been cast as Batman’s closest ally and family butler, Alfred Pennyworth. You might remember Serkis from The Planet of The Apes movies, where he voiced Caesar. He also voiced Snoke in the Star Wars Sequel trilogy and played the mysterious Ulysses Klaue in the MCU (Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015 and Black Panther in 2018). Serkis was the voice of Gollum in The Lord of the Rings movies, too.

Colin Farrell as The Penguin

Oswald Cobblepot, otherwise known as The Penguin, will be played by Colin Farrell, portrayed less as a penguin and more like a money-loving crimelord. You might recall Colin Farrell from The Lobster (2015) In Bruges (2008), S.W.A.T (2003) or from Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016).

Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon

James Gordon will be played by Jeffrey Wright in The Batman, taking over from J.K. Simmons who played the role in Justice League (2016 and 2021). Another actor with a wealth of experience, you might remember Wright from Westworld (2016), The French Dispatch (2021) and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay (both parts in 2013 and 2014).

Other major actors in The Batman cast

Though those are the main roles in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the crazy-talented cast doesn’t end there. Cast alongside the big names in The Batman are:

Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál

as Bella Reál Peter Sarsgaard as District Attorney Gil Colson

as District Attorney Gil Colson Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel

as Officer Stanley Merkel John Turturro as Carmine Falcone

as Carmine Falcone Rupert Penry-Jones as Mayor Don Mitchell Jr

as Mayor Don Mitchell Jr Con O’Neill as Chief Mackenzie Bock

as Chief Mackenzie Bock Alex Ferns as Commissioner Pete Savage

The Batman trailer

There’s four teasers/trailers for The Batman, but here’s where we first saw the cast playing their parts.

The Batman release date

The Batman movie finally looks like it’s coming to cinemas in Australia on March 3, 2022 and now you know the cast, it’s time to get keen. While you wait, why not check out all the other sci-fi, horror and fantasy films coming our way in 2022.

This article has been updated since it was first published.