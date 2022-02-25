The Most Attractive Phone Is Apparently This 2008 Beauty from Motorola

After 2021 set the standard, 2022 is shaping up to be the battle of the smartphones once again. But while Apple, Google and Samsung all compete for pole position as the most popular phone with the best camera, Motorola is still winning when it comes to looks.

This 13-year-old phone from Motorola, the Motorola Aura, has just been crowned the title of best-looking phone.

There is a catch to this, however, the 2008 model Aura was the best-looking phone from the phones presented to the judges. In this contest, the Aura was placed next to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Apple iPhone 3G (2008 model), Blackberry 7230, Motorola Pebl U6, Motorola Razr V3, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8, Samsung Star, LG Chocolate and the Apple iPhone 6.

Let’s learn a little about the prettiest phone in town, the Motorola Aura.

The Motorola launched in 2008. It featured unique high-resolution circular display and a swivel-like opening mechanism. As described by Mozillion, the opening mechanism was created using Swiss-made gears using Rockwell 50-55 hardened steel and 130 precision ball bearings – in total the custom rotating mechanism is composed of more than 200 individual parts.

With a launch price of over $2000, the Aura definitely came with a luxury price tag – although the following Diamonique and Gold Editions offered something even more premium (read: absurd) to the market.

Someone is selling this bad boi for $3,000 on eBay, if you’re desperate.

Worth noting is that including the Motorola Aura, two-thirds of the models in the top flight go beyond just a single flat screen. With just three of the models in the top ten having been released post-2010, there’s a clear sign that we’re appreciating phones from the 2003-08 era the most, echoing the noughties revival that’s currently being seen in the fashion world. And my music streaming apps.

Anyway, hoped that served as a quick nostalgic break from the real world…