Where to See McLaren’s F1 2022 Car Reveal

McLaren is set to reveal all of its 2022 racing cars in one fell swoop. The crown jewel will be the formal unveiling of its 2022 Formula 1 car, the MCL36.

The Woking-based automaker has never held a multi-reveal event like this in its history. In addition to the 2022 F1 car, the event will see McLaren pull back the curtain on all its open-wheel racing vehicles for 2022. This includes its INDYCAR runners, its Extreme-E vehicles and even its digital cars for the McLaren Shadow esports team.

McLaren says the reason it can hold a stacked announcement event like this is thanks to new internal technologies that have changed the way it approaches production and design. It is expected to talk more about those during the reveal livestream tomorrow.

You can catch the full stream at the official McLaren YouTube page, or via the handy embed below. The show will kick off at 6:30 am AEDT. McLaren’s drivers for the F1 2022 season, Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, will be on hand for the unveiling.

Fans got a cheeky glimpse of McLaren’s 2022 car earlier this week when a new LEGO Technic set was unveiled. That model supposedly bears the popular 2021 livery, meaning we still don’t know what the 2022 car will look like.

All this excitement is down to the fact that F1 will introduce a field of brand new, next-generation vehicles for the 2022 season. For the first time since Mercedes’ era of dominance began in 2014, there is a sense that the entire field could be about to get a shakeup.