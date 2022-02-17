Loki Season 2 Is Lining Up Some Moon Knight Directors

Loki season two, the first second season in Marvel Studios history, is getting ready to go and its primary directors are now in place. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, whose latest feature Somewhere in the Dirt recently debuted at the Sundance Film Festival, will “co-direct a majority of the episodes” according to a Deadline report, which a Disney spokesperson confirmed to Gizmodo.

In addition to Somewhere in the Dirt, the pair directed the films Spring, The Endless, and Synchronic (which co-stars new Captain America Anthony Mackie). Most important to this particular gig, though, is that Marvel brought them in to direct several episodes of next month’s Oscar Isaac show Moon Knight. The studios was so happy with the work that they were asked to come back, and Loki season two is the next series on the list.

Kate Herron directed all of Loki season one, but when that show ended, announced that she would not be returning. Michael Waldron, who was the showrunner and primary writer on season one, is returning as an executive producer but is handing off the writing duties to Eric Martin.

And, of course, Tom Hiddleston will be returning as Loki. He’s the only “official” cast member so far but Owen Wilson has said during the press tour for his new film Marry Me that he would be back and, let’s face it, if Sophia Di Martino doesn’t return as Sylvie why make a second season in the first place?

As for Benson and Moorhead, their sensibilities lends themselves perfectly to Marvel. Their visuals are grounded yet beautiful and their work carries this sense that extremely weird shit can happen at any moment. Watching any of their feature films will make that immediately clear. And for Loki season two, coming after films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, and probably even The Marvels, anything will surely be on the table in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

