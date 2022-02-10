Here’s How You Can Score up to 20% Off on Lenovo Legion Laptops

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re after a gaming computer that’s been optimised for both speed and power, then head on over to eBay Australia where they’re offering a sale of 20% off their Lenovo Legion laptops with a special promo code.

Right now, you can save on the Lenovo Legion 5, Lenovo Legion 5 Pro, Lenovo Legion 5i and the Lenovo Legion 5i Pro. While they all sound similar in name, there are a few differences to note between each model so you can identify which one is right for you.

Let’s start by looking at the Legion 5 and Legion 5 Pro. Both come with the latest AMD Ryzen processors, but what separates them is their display. At a glance, the first thing to note is the difference between the screen sizes. While the Legion 5 possesses a 15.6-inch display, the Legion 5 Pro offers a bit more, for both size and specs.

The standard Legion has an FHD 1920 x 1080 display, while the Pro sports a WQXGA resolution of 2560 x 1600 with a peak brightness of 500 nits. Both laptops sport an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU and have refresh rates of 165Hz, so regardless of which one you pick you’ll still get smooth gameplay. If you can spare the extra $270, then you might as well upgrade to the Pro.

But if you have a bigger budget, the Legion 5i and Legion 5i Pro are worth the extra money. Like the Legion 5 and Legion 5 Pro, these two Legion 5i laptops share similar, respective screen sizes and display quality. What makes the Legion 5i and 5i Pro models different, and possibly more appealing, are their CPUs and GPUs. The standard 5i runs off an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11600H and a GeForce RTX 3060, while the Pro model uses an i7-11800H and GeForce RTX 3070. Either way, both are impressive gaming laptops that’ll improve your experience.

That said, all four laptops are solid gaming laptop choices, especially if you’re a fan of AAA games. All of these laptops on sale feature Lenovo’s Legion AI Engine, which uses its auto-optimisation mode to intelligently identify when your game launches and will optimise system performance so you can enjoy dynamic CPU/GPU power distribution, which includes maximum frame rates.

How to claim this Lenovo Legion offer

To claim this special offer, add one of these Lenovo Legion laptops to your cart and then proceed to checkout. From there, use the promo code LENOSAVE to have the 20% off discount applied to your order.

Here are how these Legion discounts work out:

While these prices may seem steep for some, there’s some good value here, with a promising performance at a much more affordable budget than most high-end gaming laptops. Even with the non-Pro line of the Legion Laptops, you’ll still enjoy a vivid display, fast processor speeds and excellent frame rates.