Lenovo Unveils New Range of Portable Machines for More Casual Gamers

Lenovo has released a new range of laptops it says are perfect for “younger” or “new” gamers entering the world of gaming – they also wouldn’t be terrible portable machines for more casual play, with a max weight of 2.5 kgs.

Launching the new range at Mobile World Congress, Lenovo says its new IdeaPad Gaming 3i and IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptops will still “impress with the right gaming firepower”, even if you’re a more seasoned player.

While they’re no Legion, the whole new ‘starter gamer’ range, Lenovo says, has seen its kit receive a “stylish makeover inside and out”. They all pack improved thermal components for quieter gameplay, chassis colours have also been upgraded and they also boast a beefed-up WQHD+ panel option.

Both come in 15-and 16-inch models, slightly smaller than what you’d expect (but we keep the weight down this way, I guess).

The IdeaPad Gaming 3i and IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptops offer up to a 16-inch WQHD+ (2560 x 1600) IPS 16:10 display with 100 per cent sRGB colour gamut and 500 nits brightness​. You can expect a 165Hz high refresh rate across the board, too. Lenovo reckons they deliver a “gorgeous gaming experience” and “killer quality videos”. All models boast a Nahimic Audio 3D Sound System.

Quad vent thermal technology also allows for quieter, more efficient cooling performance. The company says the IdeaPad Gaming 3 and 3i also boast a 10 per cent increase in fan airflow from the quad vents located in between the lid and the base with vents on each side.

Lenovo’s gaming keyboard with optional 4-zone RGB backlighting is also available on selected models.

IdeaPad Gaming 3i

The 15.6-inch IdeaPad Gaming 31 model will weigh around 2.4kg, while the 16-inch version could tip 2.5kg. Both models come with up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, the option of up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Laptop GPU or the option of Intel Arc Graphics, as well as up to 1TB SSD PCIe NVMe for storage. Memory is up to 32GB 3200MHz DDR and both models also ship with Windows 11.

Battery is where the difference kind-of shines – the 15.6-inch model lists 60WHr (4-cell) and 45WHr (3-cell), plus rapid charging of 40 per cent charge from 15 minutes. The larger model, meanwhile, lists 71WHr (4-cell) with rapid charge (but ‘Pro’) giving the 16-inch model 50 per cent charge from 30 minutes.

There’s an abundance of ports in each model – two USB-A ports, one USB-C, HDMI, audio jack – there’s a Thunderbolt 4 option for models with GeForce RTX 3050Ti, GeForce RTX 3050 and Intel Arc Graphics GPU. The 15.6-inch model comes in glacier white and onyx grey, but onyx grey is the only option for the 16-inch model.

IdeaPad Gaming 3

There’s a tonne of similarities between the IdeaPad Gaming 3 and the 3i. The 15.6-inch IdeaPad Gaming 3 will weigh 2.4kgs and the 16-inch model 2.5kg, similar to its IdeaPad Gaming 3i friends. But, the processor on both of the Gaming 3 models is (up to) AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor with Radeon graphics and graphics, we can expect up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU (4G GDDR6; Listed Boost Clock 1485MHz, TDP 85W). It’s a similar story for memory – up to 32GB 4800MHz DDR5 – and for storage – up to 1TB SSD PCIe NVMe. Both models ship with Windows 11.

The 15.6-inch model lists 60WHr (4-cell) and 45WHr (3-cell), plus rapid charging of 40 per cent charge from 15 minutes. The larger model lists 71WHr (4-cell) with rapid charge (but ‘Pro’) giving the 16-inch model 50 per cent charge from 30 minutes (this the same as the IdeaPad Gaming 3i). Ports, same as the IdeaPad Gaming 3i, we can expect two USB-A ports, one USB-C, HDMI, audio jack – but there’s no Thunderbolt 4 option.

The 15.6-inch model comes in glacier white and onyx grey, but onyx grey is the only option for the 16-inch model here as well.

What else?

The company also wants you to snap up the Lenovo Legion M600s Qi Wireless Gaming Mouse. This thing weighs just 75 grams and it’s actually built with post-consumer recycled plastic. Not bad. The Legion M600s Qi mouse has up to six programmable buttons and is also capable of nearly 16.8 million RGB ​lighting combinations.

Pricing and availability for the IdeaPad Gaming 3 and 3i range, as well as the Lenovo Legion M600s Qi Wireless Gaming Mouse, is ‘to be determined’ for the Aussie market. We’ll update this article when we know.