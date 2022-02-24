Leaked Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro Renders Show Off Two Very Familiar Phones

Google traditionally reveals its flagship Pixel phones in October every year, and we don’t expect that to change in 2022. Although we’re still eight months out, one trusted leaker has already shown off legit-looking renders of the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Those hoping for Google to ditch the Pixel 6‘s design language will be disappointed. The renders below, courtesy of leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (aka @OnLeaks) and dedicated automobile website CARHP, show off the vanilla Google Pixel 7 in renders based on leaked CAD files.

There’s no other way to put it: The Google Pixel 7 looks a lot like the Pixel 6. It appears to have a big, flat display with minimal bezels and a front-facing punch-hole camera. CARHP claims the phone measures 155.6 x 73.1 x 8.7-11.44mm, making it slightly shorter, narrower, and thinner than last year’s phone. However, the source also claims the Pixel 7 will have a screen size that measures “between 6.2 inches and 6.4 inches.” The Pixel 6’s screen measures 6.4 inches.

The back of the Pixel 7 may go largely unchanged, too. The renders show an all-glass back panel with the in-your-face camera bar the company debuted on the Pixel 6 series.

Google looks to be retaining the dual-camera setup on the vanilla model, though the physical layout of the camera sensors looks slightly different from the Pixel 6. There’s no word on camera specs quite yet, but it wouldn’t surprise us if Google kept the Pixel 6’s 50MP primary + 12MP wide-angle setup.

Elsewhere, the Pixel 7 appears to keep the right-side-mounted power and volume buttons and bottom-facing USB-C port. As is tradition, there will likely not be a headphone jack on the Pixel 7.

@OnLeaks also revealed Pixel 7 Pro renders on Wednesday, in partnership with retail website Smartprix. Spoiler alert: They look just like the Pixel 6 Pro.

Just like last year’s flagship, the Pixel 7 Pro appears to have a larger display with slightly curved edges, as well as a front-facing punch-hole camera. Smartprix claims the display will measure 6.7 to 6.8 inches, which lines up nicely with the 6 Pro’s 6.7-inch display.

The dimensions are similar, too. The leak points to the phone measuring 163 x 76.6 x 8.7mm, which is ever-so-slightly smaller than the Pixel 6 Pro. But make no mistake, the Pixel 7 Pro will still be a big phone. We found the 6 Pro to be slightly unwieldy due to its overall size and placement of the power and volume buttons. That will likely not change with this year’s model.

As is the case with the Pixel 7, the 7 Pro appears to have three rear-facing camera sensors. Again, the sensors are laid out in a slightly different fashion, though the big camera bar remains. There’s no word on camera specs yet. For reference, the 6 Pro has a 50MP main + 12MP wide + 48MP telephoto lens.

Future Pixel smartphones might also keep the familiar camera bar. Trusted phone leaker @MaxWeinbach recently said Google implemented the larger-than-necessary camera bar on the Pixel 6 series so it could leave room for newer and potentially more camera hardware without the need to redesign or reshape the size of the bar. Clever.

I want to note that this is quite early on in the product development process to be seeing leaked renders of a smartphone. However, it’s clear from these renders that Google isn’t reinventing the wheel (er — smartphone), so it’s not a stretch to think the company already has its designs nearly set in stone. With that said, eight months is a long time to wait for these phones to hit store shelves. It’s possible the consumer-ready versions of the phones will look slightly different from what you see here.