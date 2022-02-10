Jurassic World: Dominion’s New Trailer Unites Old Friends to Fight New Dinosaurs

When you accidentally re-unleash dinosaurs across the human world, you’re going to need all the help you can get. Especially if that help comes in the form of Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant, and Ian Malcolm.

The latest look at Jurassic World: Dominion has dropped, giving us a look at the fallout of the events of Fallen Kingdom as dinosaurs find themselves re-populating in contemporary society — pushing humanity to the brink in the process. There’s a lot of Chris Pratt’s Owen trying to wrangle dinos from horseback (or motorcycle) like he’s a Jurassic cowboy, and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire finds herself once again repeatedly put through the worst kinds of misery being menaced by monsters, but let’s be real: you’re here for Laura Dern and Sam Neill looking each other in the eye and saying “Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant” to each other.

It’s very cute, and you do kind of want some of that cuteness when the rest of Dominion’s trailer is basically about how we’re all screwed. As Ian Malcolm — the returning Jeff Goldblum — direly intones over shots of dino hordes menacing people across the world, humanity’s relationship to the natural forces represented by the returned dinosaurs is not dominion, but subordination. Which basically means our heroes, even when uniting two generations of Jurassic movie stars, are going to have a hell of a time being menaced by all kinds of dino threats… including some very, very large ones, to boot. Yes, as Dr. Malcolm complains, in the sequels you usually do have to go bigger, and that applies to his pre-historic friends. Enemies? Frenemies? You know how it is with the dinosaurs in these movies.

No doubt we’ll find out more Jurassic World: Dominion hits theatres June 10.

