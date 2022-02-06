Japanese Fast Food Chain Giving Away Half-Assed ‘Chocolate Burgers’ For Valentine’s Day

Ah, yes. It’s that time of year again. Time for eateries in Japan to slather things with chocolate in the name of Valentine’s Day, commerce, and science.

Last year, we got chocolate ramen. And this year? Japanese fast food chain Lotteria has what it’s calling a choko baagaa (チョコバーガー) or chocolate burger — but a super-duper lazy one at that.

And now? Literally, a chocolate bar and two buns that have been stuck between hamburger buns.

Oh, and Lotteria wants people to make the burger themselves. Granted, that’s not hard, because all you’re doing is putting a chocolate bar in some buns, but still.

The good news, at least it’s free.

As Oona McGee at Sora News points out, those who spread the word on Twitter by retweet the chain’s official account and show their tweet staff can snag a free chocolate burger kit. Sadly, the promotion is only available at three locations in Tokyo (Shibuya Dogenzaka, Harajuku Takeshita-dori East, and Ikebukuro East Exit). Limited to the first 214 customers, it’s available until February 14.

The chocolate is Lotte’s Ghana Milk Chocolate brand, which I enjoy, and I’m sure it tastes just fine. Maybe it would be better slightly warmed? Then again, it might be more delicious chilled. I will have to think about this.

If this ends up being Lotteria’s sole effort for Valentine’s Day, that will be somewhat of a letdown. I mean this is the same chain that had the Chocolate and Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken Burger and chocolate dipping sauce for French fries on Valentine’s Day. Now? Promote our shit and make it yourself.

Times are tough, I know! Things aren’t easy for restaurants, so any sort of effort is welcomed, I guess. Plus, it’s free, so you can’t complain that much (though, that hasn’t stopped me!).

Brighter days are ahead, and better chocolate food. Until then.