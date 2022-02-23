You Can Bid for This Super Rare Holden Commodore in Bitcoin, if You Want

A super old (and mega rare) Holden gem has been found hidden under some dust in country Victoria – and if you want it, you can buy it, with Lloyds Auctions sending the car under the hammer this weekend. You can use your cryptocurrency too, if you have a spare couple of thousand dollars-worth of it laying around that is.

Lloyds Auctions says the car born in 1979 is extremely rare and is one of only one prototype models that were made for the Holden VH SL/E Commodore that still exists today. Apparently, Holden made three. But the other two were destroyed by General Motors Holden.

The car in question is unrestored, with mostly original paintwork and completely original interior. Its odometer has clocked only a few metres since 1979.

The panels of the Holden have been hand formed, the grille expertly crafted from wood and there are even lumps of automotive modelling clay left over in the boot (Lloyds are throwing them in for free, bargain). The radio/cassette player was also hand crafted by Holden designers. Check this thing out:

The 1979 Holden VH SL/E is an extremely important piece of Holden history, Lloyds says. It goes under the hammer this Saturday and is open for bidding now. The car joins around 400 other classic cars going under the hammer this weekend, such as the 1968 Holden HK GTS Monaro 327 Bathurst Coupe.

Lloyds Auctions, if you aren’t familiar, is one of Australia’s most well-known auction houses. Last year, they started allowing bidders to use cryptocurrency in lieu of physical cash when buying goods that are going under the hammer.

In September, someone walked away with a 1994 Subaru Prodrive 555 Group A World Rally Championship Car after handing over around $500,000 in bitcoin.

Saturday’s auction will be live streamed on Facebook and on the Lloyds website, and you can view the entire classic car auction catalogue here, too.