We’ve Rounded up the Best Massage Gun Deals So You Can Pummel Yourself Silly

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The average cost of booking an appointment with a massage therapist can cost between $50 to $150 per hour, depending on what kind of massage you’d like. While they’re most certainly a special treat you can partake in while on holiday or as a romantic treat with your partner, over time the costs can add up. That’s where massage guns come in.

While you can book in a massage session any day of the week, you’ll be stuck dealing with scheduling conflicts and waiting times when you just want to get on the table right this instant. But unless you’re lucky enough to live with a masseuse, most of us don’t have one at our beck and call.

After a long, testing day at work, a good massage is all you could ask for. Sometimes, we need something — anything — to pummel the tension away. So if you’re looking for one of the best massage guns in Australia that can beat away the stress of daily living and fit into your budget, then we’ve got you covered.

You see, there are massagers out there for all kinds of body aches and pains. From ones that are specifically designed to ease the stress tension in your neck, to ones that will relieve the poor circulation in your legs or combat those constant hand cramps. Depending on your circumstances, these devices may not fully cure your muscle pains, but they can definitely help bring some form of relief.

One of the big massage trends of late has been the humble massage gun. While Theragun has established itself as one of the most reliable brands when it comes to massage guns, the considerable price tag attached to its products, which range from $349 to $899, can be a bit hard to validate.

Thankfully, there are more cost-efficient options for massagers out there, with prices as low as $50. Here are a few of the top-rated (and currently discounted) massagers in Australia to get your hands on.

For targeted pain or stress relief, you can take advantage of this mini massage gun by Renpho, which features five speed modes as well as five massager heads so you can target any muscle group you like.

Shop the Renpho massage gun here for $111.49 with coupon here.

For a massage gun with a bit of oomph, look to this BBAMK massage gun with 20 speed levels and a tactility from 1,200 rpm up to 3,200 rpm. Not only does it possess a high-intensity vibration capacity, but it’s ultra-quiet and makes 39 decibels less noise. Perfect if you don’t want to draw attention to yourself pummelling away at your aching shoulders while the family kicks back for movie night.

Get it here for $109.99 with coupon.

This massage gun comes with 99 adjustable speeds which far exceeds the industry standard of 20-30. If tailoring your experience each time is important to you, this is definitely a gun to consider. It’ll also provide up to 10 hours of massage time after 4-5 hours of charge making its battery capacity another selling point.

You can grab the BURNLOVE massage gun here for $69.99.

Fitted with 6 different massage heads, this gun comes with a storage pouch and compact charger making it a great option for people looking to ease tension on-the-go.

You can grab the Jollyfit mini massage gun for $49.99 here.

This gun‘s quick-charge capabilities make it a standout for the $79 price tag. Juice it up for 1.5 hours and enjoy 5 hours of massage time to alleviate your tired muscles.

You can grab the MECO massage gun here.

It may be small, but this is one powerful gun. This RENPHO is fitted with a custom-designed brushless motor which works to leave a deeper impact on your muscles. The product life of these motors is said to be 10x longer than other models so you know they’re built to last.

You can grab this RENPHO massager for $69.99 with coupon here.

RENPHO is a well-respected name in the massage game and their mini gun is no exception. Weighing in at 0.8kg, this gun was built for portability and speed. It’s also significantly quieter than other guns on the market if noise is a concern, it’s even said to be quieter than a human conversation.

The RENPHO C5 portable mini massage gun is available from Amazon Australia here for $67.99.