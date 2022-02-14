Capture All the Action While GoPro’s Hero9 Black Camera Is 25% Off

The name GoPro has become synonymous with action cameras. Over the past decade, we’ve seen these pocket-sized cameras become a must-have accessory for people who love the great outdoors – whether they’re filming themselves free climbing, riding their favourite cycling track or carving up some waves on their surfboard.

If you’ve been meaning to pick up GoPro or are keen to upgrade from the one you’ve already got, there’s a great sale going for a GoPro Hero9 Black kit right now. This camera bundle has had its price slashed by 25%, so you’ll only be paying $747.99 instead of $999. By itself, the Hero9 Black usually retails up to $600.

This kit includes a 64GB SD Card, two rechargeable batteries, a dual battery charger, a waterproof housing and a handler – making it a great starter option if you’ve never owned an action camera before.

That price tag might still be a bit too rich for some, but this is a fantastic camera. In Gizmodo’s review of the GoPro Hero9 Black, we were pretty overall impressed with it:

“The video footage this camera shoots looks stunning, the stills are bigger and better, battery life is longer, and the new features are genuinely useful.”

This deal is only available until Thursday, 17 February, so if you’ve only got a few days to mull over whether or not you want to snap it up.

So what can the Hero9 Black do? Its camera uses a 23.6MP sensor, which allows you to capture 5K video along with stunning 20MP photos. This model uses HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilization, which allows for much smoother video capture, with in-camera horizon levelling. If you’re into live-streaming your hikes or surf sessions, the Hero9 Black will also support up to 1080p video.

Speaking of surfing, the camera is waterproof up to 33 feet. It’s also pretty durable, which is something we learned firsthand.

In terms of interface, the rear display is an easy to use touch screen. The front of the GoPro Hero9 also includes an LCD display, so you perfectly capture any selfies without having to play the guessing game of whether or not you’re in the frame.

You can pick up the GoPro Hero9 Black while it’s on sale here.