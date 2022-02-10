Yes, Former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is Now an Optus Exec

Optus has on Friday announced something that literally no one saw coming. The appointment of Gladys Berejiklian to the newly-created role of managing director of enterprise, business and institutional at Optus.

Yep, that Gladys Berejiklian is now at Optus.

If you’re out of the loop (or out of NSW), a little bit of context for you. Gladys Berejiklian was the Premier of New South Wales from January 2017 up until October, when she announced she was resigning alongside the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) launching an investigation.

Some other guy took over, but it was rumoured Berejiklian would step into federal politics – not telecommunications.

Anyway. Optus has set its vision to become Australia’s most loved everyday brand. I don’t ever want to love my telco but you do you, Optus. According to Optus CEO Kelly Bayer Rosmarin, the appointment of Berejiklian is in line with this vision.

“To deliver on our vision we need to think and do things differently and we need to attract amazing people who bring diverse experiences and new ways of thinking to our industry,” Bayer Rosmarin said. “So, I am thrilled to announce that Gladys Berejiklian will join our talented and experienced executive team to help transform our approach to business customers.”

“I am excited and proud to join an organisation that impacts the lives of millions of Australians every day and prides itself in providing outstanding customer service. I look forward to working with Kelly and the executive team of Optus who are providing inspiring and innovative leadership in the telco sector,” the former premier added.

Optus isn’t the first big company to hire a NSW premier following their resignation. In February 2017, National Australia Bank (NAB) hired Mike Baird. He joined NAB bank in the capacity of chief customer officer, Corporate & Institutional Banking, after announcing his retirement from politics a month prior. Baird left NAB in March 2020.

It’s unknown if part of Berejiklian’s new role will see her return to our screens at 11 am every week day to deliver some info, but I don’t think Optus should rule it out when she lands at the Aussie telco on February 28. May Optus will change its slogan from ‘Yes’ to ‘Please know…’.