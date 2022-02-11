Gizmodo Movie Night: 7 Movies That Will Make You Happy You’re Single on Valentine’s Day

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner and that means having to scroll through endless social media posts about people in love. It also means having romantic movies blasted all across my streaming services. Movies that just throw salt in my single wounds. Instead, let me show you some movies that have helped me feel okay with being single.

Welcome back to another Gizmodo Movie Night hosted by yours truly. This week is all about shouting out some movies that make me sit back and think, “You know what, maybe I’m better off being single because these people are not okay.”

This movie night is dedicated to all my single besties out there, don’t worry if you’re not all loved up this Valentine’s Day. Just watch these movies and realise that these problems won’t happen to you if you’re single.

Marriage Story (2019)

Right off the bat this movie portrays the downsides of marriage and the heartbreaking truth that love doesn’t last forever.

That might sound grim, and it is, but it brings a weird level of comfort to me.

Feeling bad for being single on Valentine’s Day? Feel better that you aren’t in a bitter marriage and have to go through a nasty divorce.

This movie is so brilliant because of how real it feels. I sometimes forget that Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver aren’t actually married and deeply unsatisfied by each other.

I think it was incredibly deserving of the awards that it won and it also stars my queen Laura Dern.

The film also shows me, he who is single, that love isn’t always what it’s cracked up to be and sometimes things just don’t work out. And that’s okay.

Marriage Story is currently streaming on Netflix.

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

This movie is about killing love, literally. What more could you want to watch on Valentine’s Day?

I’m not sure what screams “I’m okay with being single” than watching a movie about an iconic assasian (Uma Thurman) hell bent on revenge and killing several people who wronged her.

Of course, this includes an ex-boyfriend who tried to kill her during her marriage to another man. See, marriage is bad luck people.

This film really makes me feel good that I didn’t have an ex-boyfriend who tried to kill me nor one that wants to kill me (I think).

Kill Bill: Volume 2 is currently streaming on Stan.

Gone Girl (2014)

Now this is the film that definitely makes me feel more than okay with being single on Valentine’s Day.

Again, I’m not in a loveless marriage that seems picture perfect on the outside. I’m also not married to someone who is loveless and a compulsive liar like Nick. Nor am I married to someone who is as derranged as Amy is.

It’s a win-win for me.

The twists in this movie will shock you and turn the narrative of husband kills wife on it’s head.

Adapted from the incredible Gillian Flynn novel, Gone Girl is a gripping thriller you should definitely watch this Valentine’s Day.

This movie is honestly one of my favourites. Rosamund Pike is truly captivating.

Gone Girl is currently streaming on Disney+.

Lady Bird (2017)

This movie, shockingly, doesn’t involve a disaster marriage or murder like the others to make you feel content with being single on Valentine’s Day.

Instead, this movie shows you that sometimes being alone and doing your own thing is better than being in a relationship that’s toxic.

Lady Bird is a journey about finding peace within yourself and not trying to be something that you’re not just for the sake of convention.

It puts things into persepctive about which relationships are more important and which ones aren’t worth your time.

Another one of my favourite movies. To me, this is some of Saoirse Ronan’s best acting.

Lady Bird is currently streaming on Binge.

Bridesmaids (2011)

If Marriage Story is too heavy to watch but you still want a reason to feel better that you aren’t about to get married, have a watch of Bridesmaids.

The best part about this movie, apart from being so incredibly hilarious, is that is trivialises the whole process of getting married.

I like to think this movie is trolling the sacred role of being a bridesmaid. Everything that these bridesmaids touch, turns to shit (there’s a whole scene dedicated to it, in fact).

Why does it make me feel better about being single? Well I don’t have to deal with the chaos of unhinged bridesmaids.

I also personally relate to chronically single Annie (Kristen Wiig) who really wants to be happy for her newly engaged friend but is just a little bitter it’s not her getting married.

You really can’t go wrong when Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Maya Rudolph and Rose Byrne team up.

Bridesmaids is currently streaming on Stan.

Get out (2017)

Sad about being single and not being able to do all the cute things that couples do like going to meet each other’s parents? Watch this movie, you won’t be sad about it anymore.

Get Out is honestly one of the best thriller movies I have seen in a long time, hence why it was a four-time Oscar nominated film.

After watching this, I can safely say that I’m more than happy not having to visit my partners parents or attend any weird family gatherings.

You should be more than happy you’re single on Valentine’s Day after this one.

Get Out is currently streaming on Binge.

The Tinder Swindler (2022)

As a notoriously single person, I know the dating app game all too well. I also know the rush of talking to new people and being hopeful that things work out.

After watching this, I’m fine with things having not worked out.

The Tinder Swindler follows the story of a group of women who were victims of a dating app scammer in their attempt to hunt him down.

Watching the Tinder Swindler make me put down the dating apps and stop endlessly swiping to find ‘the one’ for Valentine’s Day. Instead, it made me more than happy to know that I am not being taken advantage of and being scammed by someone on a dating app.

The Tinder Swindler is currently streaming on Netflix.

Gizmodo Movie Night is our fortnightly roundup of movie and TV recommendations for the weekend. If you’re ever stuck and looking for inspiration, check out our list and see what’s in store.

Stay tuned for the next edition of the column and check out our last one: Movies With Powerful Female Characters, a List Inspired by Grace Tame.