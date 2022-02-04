Keen to Try 3D Printing? Flashforge’s Adventurer 3 Is on Sale Right Now

3D printing can be a fantastically fulfilling hobby, but if you’re new to the space, it can be a bit overwhelming if you don’t know where to start. Do you know the difference between filament and resin printing?

If you’ve been looking to get into 3D printing in 2022, or if your current printer is starting to show its age, you can currently snag a pretty good deal on a Flashforge printer. With a usual price tag of $670, the Flashforge Adventurer 3 is currently on sale for $568.65.

The Adventurer 3 is a fused filament fabrication printer, which means it uses a reel of filament that is fed through a heated nozzle and deposited layer by layer to form the print job. FFF printers are a great place to start when getting into 3D printing, as they’ll help you get a good grasp of the basics when creating and printing 3D designs. They’re also the less expensive printing option, so you can experiment more.

However, depending on the thickness of your layer height, the finish of your print job might not appear totally smooth, with visible layer lines. It’s not ideal for printing very small and detailed jobs, but you can get a smoother finish by adjusting your layer height or swapping out the printing nozzle.

Thankfully, the Adventurer 3’s interface is very user friendly and changing the nozzle couldn’t be easier, so getting a cleaner print isn’t too hard.

With a maximum build volume of 150 x 150 x 150mm, it takes about three to five minutes for the Adventurer 3’s auto-levelling heating bed to hit 100-degree Celcius, which is pretty good. The less time you have to wait around when getting started, the better.

It’s an enclosed printer, which means it’s much easier to control and maintain the ambient temperature when printing as well.

What makes the Adventurer 3 a standout printer is that it comes with a built-in camera, so you can remotely watch it and keep track of your job in real-time. FFF printing can be a bit finicky at times, so being able to check on your print job without being chained to the table it’s set up on is a pretty nice bonus.

The Adventurer 3 will also let you know when you’re running low on filament and pause the job when you do, so you can avoid a situation where you check back in on your print job only to realise it hasn’t been running for the past hour.

