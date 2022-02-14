Everything We Know About The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

At a glance:

Inspired by the events detailed in Tolkien’s works beyond The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, Rings of Power takes audiences back to the Second Age of Middle-earth.

takes audiences back to the Second Age of Middle-earth. Set thousands of years before the events of the books and movies (which Rings of Power has a… tenuous connection to), it details Sauron’s forging of the titular magical Rings of Power, including the infamous One Ring.

It’s set to begin streaming on Prime Video starting September 2.

starting September 2. Season one will run for eight episodes.

What is The Rings of Power about?

Image: Amazon Studios

Set during the Second Age of Middle-earth — for the record, The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings are set at the very end of the Third Age — Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power charts the rise of Sauron , as the Dark Lord manipulates the beings of Middle-Earth to hatch plans to sow chaos and bend the land to his will.

The Second Age itself is a period that spans over thousands of years, leaving plenty of room for stories to be told in The Rings of Power. Beyond the return of Sauron — diminished after a war against the Elves at the behest of the First Dark Lord, Morgoth — and the forging of the Rings of Power, the Second Age sees the fall of the island kingdom of Númenor, the descendants of whom go on to found the human kingdoms of Gondor and Arnor, and even the making of the entire world from a flat plane into a spherical planet.

We do know that we won't just see events from that specific period of time in the show, however. Our very first look at the series teased a glimpse back at the earliest years of creation in Tolkien's vast reckoning of Arda, the world of his fantasy works.

One thing we're not so sure about is just how and if Rings of Power will connect to Peter Jackson's iconic adaptation of Lord of the Rings. The Second Age culminates in the Last Alliance of Elves and Men doing battle with Sauron at the base of Mount Doom, an event seen in the opening of The Fellowship of the Ring, so we could see a connection there. Beyond that, all we know is that Amazon is allowed to use the nebulous idea of "materials" from the movies, but it's been hazy about just what that means. Expect something evocative of the films, if not directly connected, visually speaking.

Who is making The Rings of Power?

Rings of Power is showrun by J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, and features an expansive writing staff, including Breaking Bad's Gennifer Hutchison and Hannibal's Helen Shang, among many more.

There are also multiple directors attached to the series, each tackling a handful of episodes. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom's J.A. Bayona helmed the first two episodes of the show, before passing the reigns to Wheel of Time and Doctor Who's Wayne Che Yip for another four episodes, with The Witcher's Charlotte Brändström directing the remaining two.

Is The Rings of Power in production?

First announced in 2017, The Rings of Power entered production in 2020, and was paused due to the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic. Filming resumed in the summer of 2020, after New Zealand began lifting the first wave of strict covid-19 lockdown rules, with filming concluding in the middle of 2021. The series has cost Amazon over half a billion dollars to produce, with Amazon Studios' Jennifer Salke defended the budget as necessary to build the world of Middle-earth to a desired scope. In a conversation with the Hollywood Reporter, Salke said that "As for how many people need to watch Lord of the Rings? A lot. A giant, global audience needs to show up to it as appointment television, and we are pretty confident that that will happen."

While the first season of The Rings of Power was filmed in New Zealand — following in the footsteps of Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings and Hobbit movie trilogies — the already confirmed second season of the show will re-locate production to the United Kingdom. Post production on season one will last until roughly June 2022, with pre-production on season two starting in early 2022.

What is the release date for The Rings of Power?

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set to premiere on September 2, 2022.

Is there a The Rings of Power trailer?

We've not seen anything for the show in terms of footage yet outside of a fancy reveal of its title earlier this month. However, that's about to change: Amazon has confirmed that the first trailer for The Rings of Power will air during the Super Bowl LVI, on Sunday, February 13.

Who is in the cast? Who do they play?

Image: Amazon Studios

Amazon has kept very vague about just which characters we'll see in The Rings of Power, but it has an incredibly large cast, andincluding Charles Edwards , Will Fletcher, Amelie Child-Villiers, and Beau Cassidy in major roles. In December 2020, Amazon announced a whopping 20 new additions, still keeping their roles vague. Deep breath: added to the cast were Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Ian Blackburn, Kip Chapman, Anthony Crum, Maxine Cunliffe, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Thusitha Jayasundera, Fabian McCallum, Simon Merrells,​ Geoff Morrell, Peter Mullan, Lloyd Owen, Augustus Prew, Peter Tait, Alex Tarrant, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, and Sara Zwangobani.

In late 2019, it was reported that His Dark Material's Morfydd Clark had joined the series, playing a younger version of the Elven ruler Galadriel, portrayed by Cate Blanchett in The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.

But Galadriel isn't the only familiar face or notable figure from Tolkien's lore in the show. Amazon has confirmed alongside Clark's casting that Robert Aramayo will play Elrond, the future lord of Rivendell played by Hugo Weaving in the movies, while Celebrimbor, the Elven forgemaster deceived by Sauron into helping craft the rings of power will be played by Charles Edwards. Beyond Elves, the series has cast Maxim Baldry as Prince Isildur, the son of the future king of Gondor and Arnor, Elendil, and has teased a host of original characters as well: Charlie Vickers as a human named Halbrand that allies with Galadriel, Ismael Cruz Cruz Córdova and Nazanin Boniadi as the Silvan Elf Arondir and human healer Bronwyn caught in a forbidden romance, and Sophia Nomvete as Disa the Dwarven Princess of Khazad-dûm.

While we don't know every character appearing, we do have a vague inkling of just some of the aesthetic of the show: in early February 2022, Amazon released the first character posters for the series, teasing 23 different characters of various races — including a teasing glimpse of the Dark Lord Sauron.

How can I watch The Rings of Power?

The show will stream exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video platform, which wll require a subscription.

Is there more Lord of the Rings to Come?

We don't know much of Amazon's plans for the future of The Lord of the Rings beyond at the very least a second season of The Rings of Power. But we do know that there is at least one more Lord of the Rings projects coming to screens: last year Warner Bros. Animation and New Line Cinema announced that Kenji Kamiyama (Ultraman, Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045) will direct The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim, a CG anime movie that tells the story of Helm Hammerhand, the legendary king of Rohan who's reign saw the construction of Helm's Deep, the fortress besieged by Saruman's Uruk-Hai in The Two Towers.